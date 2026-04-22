Chic Report

Sea La Vie Makes Its Debut with Selma Blair and MERSEA

Charlotte Bickley Meller has the inside scoop on your new favorite pjs.

by Charlotte Bickley
written by Charlotte Bickley

There’s something inherently chic about pieces that don’t try too hard and still do everything and that’s exactly the energy as Selma Blair hosted the debut of Sea La Vie, her limited-edition capsule with MERSEA.

Designed to move effortlessly from bed to beach to breakfast, the collection reimagines sleepwear as something far more versatile. Think luxe satins, soft cottons, and silhouettes that feel just as right out as they do at home. Personal touches were woven throughout, from embroidered phrases written by Blair to the nostalgic “Molly” bedcoat inspired by her mother.

Selma, alongside her adorable service dog Scout, set the tone for the evening, which felt intimate, warm, and deeply personal. She was joined by MERSEA co-founders Lina Dickinson and Melanie Bolin, creating a setting that reflected the heart behind the collection.

Even more meaningful, a portion of proceeds supports the American Brain Foundation, adding a deeper layer of purpose to an already thoughtful collaboration.

Sea La Vie is less about sleepwear and more about a way of living. Easy, fluid, and entirely your own.

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