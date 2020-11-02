A Schitt’s Creek Reunion? Sort Of!

The Schitt’s Creek reunion you’ve been waiting for is (partly) here! Cast members Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, who fabulously played Moira Rose and Alexis Rose, have teamed up to appear in the holiday campaign for Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay. They appear as themselves in television spots and campaign images offering gift suggestions for the upcoming holidays.

“Growing up with my big family in Toronto, I was excited every year to see the beautiful holiday window display

at Hudson’s Bay,” O’Hara says. “I was also thrilled knowing my Mom and Dad would be buying our Christmas presents there! So I’m very happy to join this festive campaign celebrating Canadians and our colorful holiday season.”

O’Hara’s fellow Canadian agrees. “The magic of the holiday season is spreading joy and that’s what Hudson’s Bay’s campaign ‘A Call to Joy’ is celebrating,” Murphy adds. “For me, that joy is sobbing through ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in front of the family Christmas tree.”

O’Hara and Murphy’s next reunion will likely be at The Golden Globes, which are still scheduled for February 28, 2021. The show is expected to celebrate its final season with major wins for the whole cast. (Or else!)

Here’s a fan made video of Alexis saying “David!” to tide you over until.

