Beauty and Horror as Schiaparelli Kicks off Couture Week With a Bang

For his Fall 2026 Schiaparelli Couture collection, designer Daniel Roseberry did his best to follow the same tried and true creative process that served him so well last season and has so often inspired the designers who came before him: he took a trip somewhere beautiful — in this case, Barcelona to see the Gaudis — then returned to his atelier ready to create a collection based on his travels.

But this time, it didn’t work. “In seeking to recreate what I thought was a winning formula, I entered a possibility-denying, misery-making cycle where nothing new was given room to come forward,” he said in the show’s notes. “In trying to control the creative process, and ignoring what the French call l’appel du vide — the call of the void — I stifled not only myself, but the work. Formulas are antithetical to the magic of creation, which can be found only in total surrender to the unknown. Naming things, defining things, is comforting. But in doing so, you’re stripping something of its infinite power and magic — you’re making it less terrifying, but also less exhilarating.