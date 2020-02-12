Savage x Fenty Under Fire, The Return of Phoebe Philo?

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Written by Freya Drohan

Savage X Fenty Accused of Deceptive Marketing (New York Times)

Rihanna’s lingerie line is facing criticism from customers who are unhappy with unwanted monthly charges. Consumers claim they are enrolled into a $50 membership, but the brand does not disclose all the material terms and conditions of the offer. Nonprofit organization Truth in Advertising is accusing Savage x Fenty of so-called “negative-option billing,” which is when companies charge consumers for a service unless it is specifically declined. The group added that the brand uses “dissuasion and diversion tactics” when customers attempt to cancel their memberships, and that ads from social media influencers could be deceptive.

A Savage x Fenty rep called the accusations “false” and said the brand “[believes] strongly in transparency, which is why we provide multiple disclosures of membership terms throughout the shopping experience, within advertisements, and through our ambassador engagement policies.”

Phoebe Philo Might Have a New Line (WWD)

Former Celine creative director Phoebe Philo is rumored to be launching an eco-conscious collection. Sources say Philo has already interviewed designers for a new venture, and that Johann Rupert, chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont, is a potential backer. An insider also claims Philo initially planned to create her own line when she left Chloé in 2006, but she put it on hold when LVMH offered her the top job at Céline in 2008. “She has always wanted to do her own thing, but it costs so much money,” the source said. Philo has been quiet ever since stepping down from Celine in late 2017. Richemont declined to comment.

Rodarte’s Romantic Vampires

Kate and Laura Mulleavy returned to the New York Fashion Week schedule to rapturous applause. The sister duo presented a collection inspired in part by Winona Ryder’s turn in Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula. Fittingly held in the eerie surroundings of a dimly-lit surroundings of St. Bartholomew’s church, the collection was a walk through a fairytale narrative, from gothic witches bedecked in sequins and ingénues in white, to the most divine, blood-sucking vampires you ever did see kitted out in scarlet. Silhouettes borrowed from the 1940s looked at home among Rodarte signatures like leg of mutton sleeves, layers of ruffled tulle, and dramatic puff shoulders. The Fall 2020 line ended with a new offering: languid, hand-painted silk dresses that floated effortlessly down the runway. Perhaps a souvenir from the sisters’ chilled-out time in laid-back La La Land.



Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton Collaborate With H.E.R.

Ongoing collaborators Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton surprised fans today with the announcement of a capsule collection with singer/songwriter H.E.R. Hilfiger and Hamilton welcomed the artist to infuse her unique twist into their co-designed 2020 TommyXLewis collection, which embraces sustainability and a “Style for All” philosophy. The TommyXLewisXH.E.R offering will premiere alongside the TOMMYNOW “See Now, Buy Now” experiential runway show at London’s Tate Modern museum on Sunday.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.