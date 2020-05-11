News

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Spring Campaign Features Influencers

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Rihanna

Savage X Fenty dropped their Summer campaign today, which features influencers and brand ambassadors photographed from their own home. The images were customized with distinct creative treatments, textures and illustrations from mixed media artist Rafatoon. May’s campaign features Aeysha Perry-Iqbal, Anna Cruz,  Corie Rayvon, Denise Bidot, Jordan Emanuel,  and Jazzmyne Jay. Additional images will be released throughout the summer.

Jazzmyne Jay (Courtesy)

The size inclusive line is also launching a contest where people can submit their own Savage images for the chance to appear in an upcoming campaign. The SavageXFenty Instagram account will have details on how to enter.

 

 

The brand is also dropping a fan favorite style reimagined for summer- the iridescent lace caged bra, bikini and garter belt, featuring delicate floral lace in lavender, misty pink rose or black cavia.  The complete set is going for $103 for Xtra VIP members and individual style range from $20 – $46.

 

Savage X Fenty

 

Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com, Amazon.com, Zalando.com and ASOS.com. The release of today’s campaign celebrate’s the brand’s two-year anniversary. We’d say it’s going well.

Rihanna

 

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

