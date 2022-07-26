Saunders’ Natalie A. Lewis Offers Hamptons Real Estate Tips

After attending Parsons School of Design and FIT, Natalie A. Lewis went onto a successful career appearing in print ads and TV commercials. When it became clear to her it was time to move on, she went on to her next chapter in multimarketing sales and interior design. Since then, she found her true passion as a successful realtor in Saunders Westhampton Beach office. She tells THE DAILY SUMMER about her former career and what she loves about her current role.

You have such an interesting background!

Thank you. It’s been an interesting journey. It all started while I was going to college in New York City, dreaming of becoming an interior designer. I found myself working in the entertainment industry with Abrams Artists Agency, booking print ads and TV commercials, such as Clinique, Coca-Cola, and Sears, to name a few. Then I was up for the role to play Al Pacino’s mistress in the movie Noriega. After several auditions and making it to the final round, feeling like this was my big break, the movie never went into production and that was my cue to move on. Back in the day, there wasn’t social media or Instagram, so I didn’t realize how far I had gotten in the industry. Although I was booking work consistently and having many amazing experiences, ultimately it wasn’t my passion. Since then, I’ve worked in multimarketing sales and design, and I’m now living my passion for the past 14 years selling lifestyles and dreams.

What are the similarities between entertainment and real estate?

Both are a hustle and aren’t for the faint of heart! You must be driven, resilient, self motivated, and creative to stand out. Both are sales!

What is it like to work with you?

I’m very involved in all aspects, from staging, photography, and marketing, because I enjoy the creative side as much as the sales side. Unlike what you see on real estate reality shows, I don’t bring drama into the business, nor do I like it. I’m personable, energetic, and like to have fun!

Tell us about some properties you’re excited about.

I have two exciting properties that are uniquely different. One is a renovated contemporary on a quiet cul-de-sac in Westhampton. It’s nestled on two acres with a tennis court, a heated pool, and a putting green. It has 21-foot-high ceilings in the round great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, serene views, lots of natural light, and water views from the balconied bedrooms. Just down the road, there’s access to the bay for kayaking and paddleboarding. It’s a chic and fun house!

Sounds like it!

The other property is a renovated 1920s classic farmhouse in the heart of Westhampton Beach Village. It’s a perfect blend of original charm mixed with modern-day design. It has a cozy front porch, the coveted open floor plan with wall-to-wall glass sliders offering an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, a heated pool, and a universal EV charger in the garage. It’s just two blocks from great restaurants and shops on Main Street. It’s about a mile to the beach. It’s quintessential Hamptons living!

What is your advice for a new buyer?

If you find a house that checks off all your boxes, don’t hesitate to place an offer. Act swiftly because good homes, priced properly coupled with low inventory sell quickly. Historically, Hamptons real estate is a good investment.

What’s it like being on the Saunders team?

Saunders is a refined brokerage that you experience the moment you walk into any of the offices. Impeccable style, impeccable support, and truly a warm professional environment, which is a rare find!

What do you love about life in the Hamptons?

You can be as private and understated as you like, enjoying the countryside and the beautiful beaches, or be as social and chic as you like, at lavish events and restaurants that only the Hamptons can offer!

Now for a fun question! Where’s your favorite place to get a lobster roll in the area?

I love lobster rolls! Hands down my favorite are at the Shinnecock Lobster Factory in Southampton. From the buttery roll to the flavorful lobster, it’s a perfectly succulent treat all year round!

