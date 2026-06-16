Sarah Jessica Parker Stars in Fendi’s New Baguette Campaign

It was Carrie Bradshaw (by way of Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field) who turned the Fendi Baguette into an icon, so it seems only right that Fendi would tap none other than Sarah Jessica Parker for their new Baguette campaign.

Captured by photographer Bibi Borthwick to the soundtrack of “Fame is a Gun” by Addison Rae, the campaign also includes Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Thatcher, Jessica Alba, Iris Law, Tecla Insolia, and Fendi ambassadors Bang Chan, Song Yuqi, Ren Meguro, and MINA.

The Baguette of course, was a created in the late 1990s, as an antidote to the prevailing minimalism of the time. It was small and bold with juxtapositions of color, vivid craft techniques, and experimental use of materials; a kind of manifesto of non-conformity for the house and an instant cult object of desire for its statement-making power.

Now, under the direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Baguette is returning to its original silhouette and style code, 26424, and after making it’s return to the runway in Chiuri’s the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection, it is officially relunchinging today at Fendi.com and at Fendi boutiques and retailers worldwide.

So… which one are you getting?

Check out the full campaign below.