Sarah Burton Unveils Her First Full Menswear Collection for Givenchy

Sarah Burton just dropped her first full menswear collection for Givenchy and it’s everything fans of her recent women’s offerings could have hoped for. And more! Which is to say that many of the themes and motifs she first showed in her stellar Fall 2026 women’s wear show — the oversized, painterly florals, the sharply tailored suits with their billowing, front-pleated trousers, bold, color-saturated leathers, elegant, sweeping forms and clean, refined silhouettes — are present and accounted for, but in a distinctly masculine form that feels both powerful and downright lovely.

And the whole collection really runs the gamut — from the hot pink leather track suit that seems destined to be worn by a musician sitting courtside at the Knicks, to the boardroom-ready suits, to the voluninous and elegant satin coats in pale yellow and flower-festooned gold. There is, it would seem, a Givenchy for everyone.

Looking for a leather? Burton’s got a shearling-collared perfecto for the the biker-jacket enthusiasts, or a leather-shouldered trucker jacket for a more casual look. There’s the read leather jumpsuit (styled as pants in the look book with the arms tied around the waist and a sharply tailored tool coat on top), or the black and white rruby striped leather pullover, which looks like a slightly kinky cross between American prep and French new wave.

There’s street wear and workwear in the form of puffer jackets and oversize double-knee jeans. And some of the most beautifully embroidered bomber jackets you’re likely ever to see.

It’s a stellar collection front to back and bodes well for the future of menswear at the brand. Very well indeed.