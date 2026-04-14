Sara Moonves and W Magazine Launch WYouth

What do the kids want? A new print magazine! When do they want it? Now! And then once every six months after that. At least that’s what W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and the team at W Media and Bustle Digital Group are hoping as they launch their new bi-annual publication WYouth, which will debut its first issue this September.

Moonves will oversee the new WYouth publication with creative and longtime fashion executive, Ava Nirui, serving as editor.

“I am so grateful to Sofia Coppola for introducing me to Ava,” said Moonves in a release. “Ava has such an incredible understanding of culture and fashion, and how they intersect to create something bigger. She not only recognizes emerging trends, but actively shapes them, bringing fresh, thoughtful ideas to an audience hungry for something that was truly designed with them in mind. That’s the exact creative vision she’s bringing to WYouth. The entire process of launching WYouth has been such a special experience. Collaborating with this team to create something in W’s signature, elevated style, with a hint of nostalgia for a new generation of W readers has been truly a dream. We can’t wait to share the first issue.”

The magazine will produce two print issues annually with digital stories in between, which will live on Wmagazine.com. The imprint will also feature a curated exploration of the W archives introducing next-gen readers to the magazine’s legacy.

“The idea for W Youth came from a conversation with Sofia Coppola and Sara Moonves where we were thinking about the magazines we grew up with when we were teenagers,” said Nirui. “They were so influential and shaped all of the things we were obsessed with. With the launch of WYouth, we want to bring back that spirit, but for today — through pop culture experimentation and physical media, inspiring the next generation on style, beauty, and fashion history through the perspective of W Magazine. I’m incredibly excited to bring this vision to life, and deeply grateful to Sara and the team at W for their trust and support.”

Coppola and her 15-year-old daughter Cosima Mars will serve as contributing editors for WYouth, while W Magazine’s full editorial staff including editor-at-large, Lynn Hirschberg, executive editor, Armand Limnander, and creative directors-at-large Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai will work across both publications.