Sara Foster Finds Beauty In Skincare, Success, And Full-Circle Moments

Beauty is in the air—just ask Sara Foster! The actress and producer has just been named Bobbi Brown‘s new global ambassador. Foster’s new role arrives as her various projects with sister Erin Foster reach new heights, including Netflix’s Nobody Wants This—which was just renewed for season 3!—and the expansion of their fashion brand Favorite Daughter. We caught up with Foster about her go-to beauty products, longtime love for Brown, and how similar she is to her fictional onscreen counterpart (hilariously played by Justine Lupe)—plus her daughter’s reactions to her 90210 days!

You’re Bobbi Brown’s new global ambassador. How did you become involved with the brand?

I’ve been a fan of the brand from very early on—my mom introduced me to my first Bobbi Brown experience. When the opportunity came to work with the brand, I wanted to be a voice behind it, not just a face. I’ve loved the products long before this partnership. Bobbi Brown products are amazing, and while there’s clearly a huge audience for them right now, there can definitely be more. My goal is to reach new customers and grow the love for the brand by sharing my love for it.

The brand is such a major name in makeup. Do you have any early memories with its products?

I have the most vivid memory of being at the Neiman Marcus makeup counter, getting my first Skin Foundation Stick to help cover my teen acne. I felt so grown up and excited!

When did your interest in beauty start?

If I’m being honest, it was Rebecca Gayheart for Noxzema! It was iconic. It was the first time I remember being desperate for skincare.

If we opened your makeup bag, what would we find inside?

My three on-the-go Bobbi Brown products are the Skin Corrector Stick, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, and Extra Plump Lip Serum. When I’m waiting in the pickup line at school or on a shoot, I can quickly reach for them, find a mirror, throw them on, and it looks like I just sat through an hour of glam. I can’t explain how the Pot Rouge creates the perfect flushed “I just sat in the sun for 30 minutes” look. It truly gives my face life. And the Vitamin Enriched Face Base is always the first step in my makeup routine—the makeup just goes on differently with this stuff.

What are some things that make you feel beautiful?

It doesn’t take a lot to make me feel beautiful—just a 15-step skincare routine, followed by a quick brush of Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge.

You also produce your sister Erin’s Netflix show Nobody Wants This, which just got renewed for season 3! How has producing differed from acting for you?

About 12 years ago, Erin and I realized that if we wanted to tell the stories we wanted to tell and create the content we wanted to create, we needed to start writing. We wrote, created, and starred in a show called Barely Famous in 2016. It set us on a totally different journey. The development process and working with other writers we’re fans of has been one of my most fulfilling experiences.

Have you and Erin already started brainstorming ideas for season 3?

The season 3 room started up a little while ago, so we definitely have some great things in the works. I leave it up to Erin and the other amazing writers on the show to “typey typey” and create great storylines for these characters. I know they’ll come up with heartfelt yet comedic ideas, and from there we can get more into the weeds on every other facet of the show.

Justine Lupe plays Morgan, a character loosely based on you. Do you think you have any similarities to Morgan?

I have to say there aren’t too many similarities, at least in my opinion! What feels most similar between Morgan and me is our authenticity. I’m not afraid to say how I feel and be who I want to be. Especially in this past season, you see that in Morgan and Joanne’s dynamic. Morgan doesn’t really hold back—and Erin can tell you, I don’t either.

Gen Z definitely knows you from acting on 90210 and Barely Famous. What are some of your favorite memories from those projects, and do they feel full-circle now that you’re on the other side of the camera?

I’d say I’ve been laying bricks for 20 years, in front of the camera and behind it, and now everything is finally starting to feel full circle. I love that my daughter and her friends are just discovering 90210—I was pregnant with her while shooting all of season 5—and Barely Famous. People forget I was playing a character on 90210 sometimes! I still get messages like, “I hate you. How could you do that to Naomi?” I think I may have forgotten to return a few cute dresses from that show, but they were pretty on top of that wardrobe!

Your and Erin’s fashion brand Favorite Daughter is also having a moment; you just launched at Nordstrom, and released your first shoe line and a Nobody Wants This capsule. How do you hope it grows in the future?

I’m so proud of the brand we—and the great people on our team—have built. Up until this past year, we only had one storefront and were mainly in the clothing category. Now we’re expanding beyond both, opening a store in NYC on November 15, and entering footwear. Our goal is to continue creating amazing pieces that aren’t just a trend, but are here for the long haul. We look out for our girl—she’s a hard worker and wants a high-quality, fashionable wardrobe. We’re going to keep delivering for her, find her in new cities, and offer her new categories.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.