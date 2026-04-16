Samantha Barry Exits Glamour While Condé Shutters Self

After eight years at the helm of Glamour, editor in chief Samantha Barry announced today on her Instagram account that she would be stepping down and leaving parent company Condé Nast.

“As the title’s business model evolved, I made clear to Anna and leadership at Condé that this was the right moment to leave and pursue new projects,” she wrote. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while and with changes to our global operations now is the time. I’m enormously proud of what we built together and the amazing people that make up the Glamour teams around the world.

“We took the brand to new digital heights, diversified our audience and revenue, and launched campaigns that genuinely moved the needle for women. Working alongside Anna Wintour, who championed me at every turn, has been one of my great professional privileges. Storytelling has always been at the heart of my career and ambitions, and I’m excited by what comes next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Barry (@sambarry)

Barry announced her departure just a few short hours after Condé Nast chief executive Roger Lynch published a memo a memo stating that the company would be closing Glamour‘s international editions in Germany, Mexico, and Spain. Barry — who was promoted to global editorial director of Glamour in October 2024 — had overseen these iterations of the magazine as well.

Lynch’s memo also included news about the complete shutdown of Self magazine. “SELF has played an important role in shaping conversations around health and wellness,” wrote Lynch. “However, as audience behaviors shift, we have not seen a path for SELF to continue in its current form as a digital publication. Going forward, health and wellness content will be integrated into our other brands, including Allure and Glamour.”

Per Lynch’s memo, Condé Nast will also be shutting down WIRED Italy and shifting resources away from Europe and the Americas to lower-cost content production “hubs” in Bangalore and Chennai, India.

“None of these are easy decisions, nor are they a reflection of the quality of the work, or the commitment from our teams,” wrote Lynch. “These choices reflect how we are aligning both our brands and our technology organization to where we see the strongest opportunities ahead. We are grateful for the care, creativity and effort that have shaped this work over time.”