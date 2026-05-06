Sam Smith And Fashion Designer Christian Cowan Are Reportedly Engaged

After three years of dating, Sam Smith and designer Christian Cowan are tying the knot, according to Page Six.

Apparently, the couple were overheard talking about their impending nuptials at the Mark Hotel on Monday night before walking the red carpet on their way to the Met Gala.

Smith wore a black Erté-inspired robe for this year’s Met Gala, designed by his boo and covered in rhinestones and (faux?) fur. He accessorized the look with sheer black gloves, diamond earrings, and jet black jewelry including a crystal-encrusted headpiece featuring 3 dramatic black plumes.

Cowan, for his part, wore a comparatively modest (but still very sparkly) black pinstripe suit and matching black shirt, which he accessorized with a black tie and what appears to be a massive square-cut yellow diamond ring on his left hand ring finger (aka the engagement ring/wedding band finger). Page Six says the ring is Cartier.

Smith and Cowan both posted extensively about their looks for the evening on their respective Instagram accounts, with Smith captioning one post with a quite from Cowan: “I have always loved Erté. I love the way he brought costume art to the world through his visionary illustrations. The infamous 1920’s opulence and craft. 255,000 individual crystals and beads. 2,000 hours of artisanal hand sewing. This look is a love letter to the king of fashion illustration, and to my love, Sam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @samsmith

The top comment on that post is from Jordan Roth, who was also at the Met Gala this year and wrote: “Divine!! And congratulations again!”

Congratulations for what though, Mr. Roth? For the look? Maybe. But we’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that he is actually congratulating the pair on their engagement. Perhaps he spotted the massive ring on Cowan’s finger at the ball and talked to them about it. Or maybe he knew already. Roth chooses his words very carefully and as far as we’re concerned his little message, worded as it was, would definitely seem to indicate that the rumor about Smith and Cowan’s engagement is true.

What about the wedding, though? According to one of Page Six’s sources, the engagement was a “private affair,” but surely the pair will go all out for the big day. Honestly, if it’s not so lavish and theatrical that Elton John himself is overheard saying, “this is a bit much,” we’ll be disappointed.