Vogue Legend Sally Singer Lands A Major New Job At Amazon

Vogue’s former creative director Sally Singer is the latest high profile editorial talent to leave the publishing world in favor of joining a big brand. Singer has been named head of fashion direction at Amazon Fashion. The job announcement was, fittingly, revealed on her alma matter, Vogue.com.

Her role is a new position at the ecommerce behemoth, and she will report to Amazon Fashion president, Christine Beauchamp. A career editor responsible for shaping Vogue.com into a digital platform as powerful as the print edition, Singer was inducted into the Business of Fashion 500 in 2013.

Singer worked at the fashion bible for two decades. Her first focus, from 1999 to 2010 was heading up the fashion news, politics, celebrity, and culture coverage; a role that saw her uncover and nurture talent like Rick Owens, Alber Elbaz, Cass Bird, and Batsheva Hay. Singer decamped to T Magazine for two years, before returning to One World Trade as Vogue’s creative digital director.

When she decided to leave in 2019, she was replaced at the helm by incoming digital editor in chief Stuart Emmrich, who recently resigned. In September, it was announced that Chioma Nnadi—who worked under Singer for a decade—would become the website’s new editor in chief.

Singer famously lives with her husband and children in an apartment in the Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel.

