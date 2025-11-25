Back by popular demand! Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled its now iconic holiday light show and windows last night in Manhattan. After taking a year off for what we’ll call “personal reasons,” Saks figured out a way to bring back their must-see holiday tradition. Last year’s cancellation was actually attributed to cost-cutting measures amid a challenging (to put it lightly) period for the retailer. But don’t we all love a comeback?

This season, New Yorkers and tourists from around the globe will find prismatic shapes, resembling diamonds and precious gems, on the building’s exterior with a medley of Christmas songs playing such as Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” and unexpected songs like Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” and “New York Groove” by Ace Frehley blasting on Fifth Avenue. (We can only assume the Frehley song was a nod to their brief hiatus last year.) Last night’s reveal also featured a performance by the Rockettes adorned in their sparkling red “New York at Christmas” costumes and “Saks”-bedazzled hairpieces. The ladies performed a medley from the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes that culminated in their signature kick line. In honor of the Rockettes’ 100th anniversary, the retailer’s 49th Street windows feature a display of the troupe’s most memorable costumes and original sketches from the past century, including from Vincente Minnelli (Liza’s Dad!), Bob Mackie, and from Christmas Spectacular numbers including “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “12 Days of Christmas” and “Dance of the Frost Fairies.”

The center six windows on Fifth Avenue revealed a whimsical array of holiday scenes within picturesque New York City destinations. Look for an adorned Enchanted Atrium, larger-than-life artisanal Sweet Treats in a bakery, Traveling Home via an overflowing taxi brimming with the ultimate gifts, a snowy Winter’s Dream in Central Park featuring a traditional row boat filled with holiday treasures, a festive Advent Townhouse, and our favorite, a Big Night at the theater.

Kudos to Mastercard, who are sponsoring the holiday windows and light show for the 16th season. If you can brave those crowds, you can catch it now through January 4, 2026!

Images: Getty

