Saks Fifth Avenue Partners with the Italian Trade Agency

Saks Fifth Avenue has partnered with the Italian Trade Agency to promote Made-In-Italy Style in the U.S. market. Saks has made a large investment in order to buy Made-In-Italy goods in 40 department stores across the U.S and Canada and on their website. Efforts will also be made to purchase merchandise from new Italian businesses and increase points of distribution of Italian brands, including the Saks private label manufactured in Italy. This will span from products ranging from ready-to-wear for women, men, and kids to cosmetics, accessories, and jewelry.

“I am proud to announce our partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue in order to promote both established and emerging Italian designers in the American market,” Antonino Laspina, U.S. Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for ITA says. “Under the disruptive circumstances caused by Covid-19 pandemic we pledge to support Italian brands to broaden their distribution channels in the U.S. and connect with global markets. Our partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue commits to connect American consumers with the high-quality and transparency offered by Made-In-Italy products.”

The partnership also include a selection of shoppable products manufactured by well-known and emerging Italian brands on Saks.com now through November 30, 2020. Furthermore, Saks is dedicating five of their iconic store windows at their NY flagship as well as their Houston and Beverly Hills stores to highlight Italian brands.

“We are delighted to partner with the Italian Trade Agency to support new and emerging Italian designers both in-store with visual displays as well as online through our digital channels,” Emily Essner, CMO of Saks Fifth Avenue says. “Our partnership with ITA furthers our commitment to provide fashion-forward styles and delivers on our promise to make it easy to experience the best.”

The partnership is part of the 2020/2021 program announced by the Italian Trade Agency to promote Made-In-Italy goods in the U.S. and to continue the strategy adopted in previous years. Efforts appear to be successful: in 2019, Italy recorded an export value to the USA of approximately $9B, reflecting an increase of 4.2% from 2018. The American market is the first non-EU destination market for Italian exports.

