Saint Laurent: a Shoulder Pad for Every Occasion

Looking at the Spring/Summer 2027 Saint Laurent collection that just walked the runway in Paris, one thing is crystal clear: designer Anthony Vaccarello is absolutely obsessed with shoulders. Specifically shoulder pads, which appeared in a variety of shapes and sizes, stitched into nearly every blouse, suit jacket, and overcoat that walked the runway. And even when shoulder pads weren’t present, the emphasis on that particular body part remained front and center thanks to an abundance of sleeveless vests (I know, all vests are sleeveless, but go with me here) and a smattering of skintight knits.

The whole thing felt like the logical continuation of the collections Vaccarello has been putting out for a while now — full 80s-inflected glamour and seemingly never not inspired by the costumes in 1983’s noir vampire film “The Hunger” starring Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie. But that’s okay. It’s a great movie. And a great reference. And every time Vaccarello returns to that particular well, or something like it, he manages to refine the look and overall effect just a little bit more. And, I’m guessing, win over a few more converts to his cult of the shoulder. After all, big shoulders are hot! And stitching some shoulder pads into your windbreaker is a hell of a lot easier than maxing out on overhead presses at the gym.

Check out the full collection below and prepare yourself — shoulder season is coming!