Saint Laurent kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a bang on Monday night, delivering a subversive take to ’80s corporate dressing and nighttime extravagance. Anthony Vaccarello’s Spring 2026 show, rooted in reinvention and self-discovery during dark times, began with splashy fanfare from a star-studded group of arrivals—the likes of which included Madonna, Kate Moss, Charli XCX, Rosé, Teyana Taylor, Christopher Briney, and many more.

While visually striking, Vaccarello’s garden of white gardenias spelling “YSL” under the Eiffel Tower also nodded to his collection’s central theme: the nuances in what “beauty” means, and how that translates to different aesthetics—and can transform us all. Indeed, his collection’s literal evolution was evident on the runway, which began with a series of black, deep brown, and white leather separates, skirt suits, and matching sets instantly reminiscent of ’80s officewear—complete with plenty of dramatic pussybows and sky-high slingbacks. The retro range then gave way to an assortment of glistening Robert Mapplethorpe-inspired trench coats and knee-length dresses, bringing a subversive nod to the line. Cast in saturated lollipop hues, this section was filled with shades of yellow, red, purple, orange, and blue that glistened under the Eiffel Tower’s glittering lights—and made a splash online, courtesy of a standout strut by Bella Hadid, outfitted in a knee-length golden dress with amber-framed sunglasses and crystal statement earrings dripping with red gemstones.

However, Vacacrello’s symbolism of beauty’s various meanings was most evident from his finale round of massive ruffled gowns. Whether silky, matte, or sheer, the equally colorful range of layered dresses flowed and floated against the evening breeze in a distinctly defiant tone. Complemented by dangling statement necklaces and earrings, the glamorous range concluded the show on a truly regal note. It also solidified that, from the “office siren” to vintage princess-like dressing, there’s no one way to be beautiful—or dress accordingly.

Below, discover all the sleek looks from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 collection.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

