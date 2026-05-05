Events

All the Best Looks from the Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party

Très chic!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Hailey Bieber, Connor Storrie, and Kendall Jenner (Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Following the Met Gala, Saint Laurent hosted one of the hottest after parties of the night at People’s Bar in New York City. Co-hosted by Zoe Kravitz and designer Anthony Vacarello, the guest list was stacked with some of the world’s most recognizable stars including Hailey Bieber, Rosé, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Margot Robbie, Connor Storrie, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate Mcrae, Kendall Jenner, Tessa Thompson, Baz Luhrmann, Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne, Hunter Schafer, and many, many more. Each one dressed to the nines.

Check out our favorite celebrity after party looks below.

All photos courtesy of Saint Laurent.

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