6 Fascinating Tidbits From The Perfect Magazine’s Interview With Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is headlining Coachella this year. To promote what is unquestionably the biggest concert of her career so far, she sat down with Marc Jacobs for Perfect Magazine and the pair talked about everything from career highs to fashion woes. Here are some of our favorite tidbits.

1. She’s bi-costal — splitting her time between New York and LA — but she’s not a fan of LA.

“… until, I guess the snowstorms are happening, and then I really like LA. I’m from Pennsylvania originally, so I definitely prefer New York.”

2. Her Coachella show is the most ambitious performance of her career.

“It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it. Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special.”

3. Her favorite band is ABBA.

“I actually went to see the ABBA Voyage show in London, their hologram show. I was skeptical until I went, and then I actually could not believe that I was watching a hologram show. I felt so electrified by this performance. If you ever get the chance to go, you should.”

4. Fashion always freaked her out until…

“I’m the shortest person ever. So my initial relationship with fashion was sort of in distress. The day I realized what tailoring is changed my life. In terms of what made me feel the most confident, it was an altered outfit, making it feel like it works really well on my body.”

5. She knows she wouldn’t be where she is without the gays.

“I don’t think pop music would exist if it wasn’t for the queer community. I don’t think some of our greatest pop stars would exist if it wasn’t for the queer community. I feel so deeply connected. I mean, some of my greatest friends and collaborators and artists that I know are a part of the queer community or are just so celebratory of it, and I feel like my tour would’ve been a lot less fun if it wasn’t for them. I feel so connected and grateful to be able to have them be a part of my journey, to be a part of the world.”

6. She’s a big Alysa Liu fan.

“She gives me hope. I’ve felt so inspired by hearing her speak. I think there’s people like that who just feel so articulate, so self-assured and aren’t looking at so many eyes on them as a reason to play it safe but really a reason to just be exactly who they are. She’s a perfect example of that.”

Check out the full interview HERE.

And pre-order the latest issue of Perfect Magazine HERE. You can even select which of Carpenter’s 8 different covers you want. Or, if you’re a true Stan, you can buy all of them.