Rumor Has It Adrian Appiolaza Is Out at Moschino

There’s a lot of buzz online right now about the imminent departure of Adrian Appiolaza from Moschino. The fashion world’s new favorite Instagram follow, @boringnotcom, posted about it on Monday and Lauren Sherman covered it in the Puck newsletter as well, saying that “it’s a new day at Moschino and Aeffe as Adrian Appiolaza exits the brand, with a new design team expected to be announced soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORING NOT COM 🥱 (@boringnotcom)

According to Sherman: “On Friday, Moschino creative director Adrian Appiolaza left the business, I’m told. His replacement will, in all likelihood, be Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, the founders of Sunnei, whose contract is set to be signed this week.”

The rumored creative regime change comes at a time of tremendous upheaval for the irony-laden luxury brand. Last year, Marco Gobbetti — formerly of Burberry and Salvatore Ferragamo — joined parent company Aeffe’s board. Around that same time, the company eliminated around 200 jobs. Then, in early June, Aeffe named Riccardo Bagolin as CEO less than a month after Moschino disclosed to shareholders that it was insolvent.

Now, Sherman reports, Oxy Capital, a Lisbon-based private equity firm firm, wants to pay off Aeffe’s debts in exchange for controlling ownership of its assets, including Moschino.

With so many dramatic changes taking place (or due to take place imminently) it would make sense if a major creative shift was coming too. A representative from Moschino had no comment on the rumors. A source within the company did point out, however, that since Aeffe SpA is a listed on the Italian stock exchange it would be mandatory for them to officially communicate any changes in creative direction immediately.

Of course, maybe they are just waiting until the next designer is secured and contracts signed before making the official announcement. Only time will tell.