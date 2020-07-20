News

Rumor Alert: Riccardo Tisci Is Leaving Burberry UPDATED: Burberry Denies

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Riccardo Tisci (Patrick McMullan, Clint Spaulding)

Could it be? No news organization is reporting this yet, but LOVE magazine’s senior editor, Pam Boy, Tweeted today that Riccardo Tisci is leaving Burberry. The Tweet was followed up with suggestions that Tisci should go and design men’s at Versace or collaborate with Donatella Versace like Muccia Prada and Raf Simons are doing at Prada.

 

Last week it was reported that Burberry will be cutting 500 jobs worldwide due to the impact coronavirus has had on their business. The brand’s sales fell 45 percent to 257 million pounds ($324 million) in its first quarter, which ended June 27.

Tisci is the former creative director of Givenchy and was announced as the creative director of Burberry in March 2018. He replaced longtime creative director Christopher Bailey.

The brand is expected to do a live runway show without an audience in London on September 17th.

UPDATE: We reached out to Burberry who said Tisci’s departure is “not true.”

