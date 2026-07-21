Rosie Assouline x Target Is Utterly Charming

Target is leaning hard on collaborations these days, but their latest is something extra special.

Rosie Assouine x Target brings the New York designer Rosie Assouline’s signature silhouettes and vibrant use of color to an exclusive assortment of apparel, accessories, and her first-ever multi-item collection in the home category, with most items priced under $50. Considering that most items in Assouline’s main line retail for well over $1000, that’s quite the savings!

Launching Saturday, July 25, the collection is full of the kind of statement-making, yet wearable pieces that have made Assouline so successful (and won her a CFDA award back in 2015). The red and white striped maxi skirt is a standout in the collection, as is the red and white bra top and the vibrant striped beach towels that are designed to double as stylish sarongs.

“Our guests trust Target to bring them incredible style at an exceptional value,” said Tara Russell, Target’s senior vice president of apparel and accessories, “and partnerships like Rosie Assoulin x Target are a reflection of our merchandising authority of curating fresh, designer-inspired collections that guests can only find at Target. My favorite thing about this collection — and all of Rosie’s work — is her ability to pair bold silhouettes, expressive color and an unmistakable point of view with pieces that feel effortless to wear. It captures the optimism and ease of late summer while giving guests fresh, designer-inspired style they can make their own long after the season ends.”

“We’re so excited to partner with Target on this special collection,” said Assoulin. “As a busy mom, I’ve been a Target customer for years, and it’s been such a joy to work together to bring the spirit of summer to the shopper with approachable, effortless and convertible pieces that can be thrown on from the beach to a dinner with ease and accessibility.”

Guests can shop the Rosie Assoulin x Target collection beginning July 25 in select Target stores, on Target.com and in the Target app.

To celebrate the launch, Target’s SoHo store in New York City will host an immersive shopping experience on July 25 where guests can experience the collection through a community art installation and complimentary giveaways (while supplies last). Meanwhile, across the country, select Target stores will feature vibrant visual displays inspired by the collection, bringing its playful spirit to life and creating an elevated shopping experience that extends beyond the product itself.

Count us in!