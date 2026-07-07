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Roger Vivier Expands Pièce Unique Couture Collection to Include Shoes

Gherardo Felloni needs to design a full runway collection STAT!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Roger Vivier Pièce Unique Fall 2026

Roger Vivier is known, first and foremost, for their exceptional shoes. So it makes sense that the storied French brand would finally expand their popular Pièce Unique seasonal collection of one-of-a-kind handbags to include footwear.

Shown during Paris Haute Couture Week, Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni created a 31-piece collection of shoes and bags (and a trio of very ornate vests) inspired by one of nature’s most beautiful and delicate creatures: the butterfly.

It’s a motif the brand’s founder returned to throughout his career, interpreting it through embroidery, sculptural heels, and jeweled ornaments. But Felloni did not merely reproduce the master’s archive. That would be too easy. And not nearly as much fun. Instead, butterflies emerge through intricate bead embroidery, hand-painted feathers, organza, macramé, sculpted metal and crystal work, each technique revealing a different expression of lightness, color and metamorphosis. Just as no two butterflies in nature are ever identical, each of Felloni’s creations is a singular interpretation of a precious and poetic idea, celebrating individuality through infinite variations of craftsmanship.

The collection includes a Choc pump built around Vivier’s revolutionary curved heel, which was introduced in 1959 and reinterpreted by Felloni for the Fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection.

The collection also includes the house’s first ever Pièce Unique sneaker: a couture interpretation of a sporty silhouette originally designed by Felloni in 2018 and distinguished by its sculptural curved heel, also inspired by the 1959 Choc.

Haute indeed!

Check out the full collection below.

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