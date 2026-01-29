News

These Roger Vivier Couture Handbags Are Wild

Absolutely one of a kind!

by Charles Manning
Roger Vivier Atelier Animalier, Spring–Summer 2026 Pièce Unique

French accessories house Roger Vivier is putting their stamp on couture this season with a collection of absolutely wild one-of-a-kind handbags designed by creative director Gherardo Felloni.

Titled Atelier Animalier, the collection features animal-inspired designs brought to life through the thoughtful application of intricate beading, precise metalwork, pearls and semi-precious stones, and more crystals and feathers than a Las Vegas showgirl. Each exceptional piece is conceived as a singular work of art, handmade in the Roger Vivier ateliers.

“Atelier Animalier is an exploration of animalier as a historical code of the Maison, not as decoration, but as a language,” said the brand in a press release. “A language rooted in instinct, movement and sensuality, and deeply tied to the vision of Monsieur Vivier, who from the 1960s onward used animalier motifs to express power, elegance and transformation.”

Drawing directly from the Vivier archives, Felloni has reinterpreted leopard, zebra, and giraffe motifs originally developed in the 1960s.

Removed from their original context and showcased  in all new materials and with stunning attention to detail, familiar animal motifs are transformed into something new and undeniably arresting.

