Rodarte Serves Up Florals and Fantasy for Spring Summer ’21

Pajama sets, easy silk slips, and sweatsuits trimmed with lace? It’s work from home, Rodarte style.

The sister-led brand—known for its whimsical, fairytale worthy frocks—know that our fashion appetite has been irrevocably changed, but their new offering wasn’t any less of a feast for their eyes.

For Spring Summer ’21, Laura and Kate Mulleavy put forward an ever so slightly toned down take on their signature aesthetic. Revealed today in a look book format, the SS ’21 collection includes slogan sweatshirts, OTT shirts collars, and maximalist track pants among the souped-up 1940s-style tea dresses with their dainty floral prints. All in, it was Alice In Wonderland gets ready to take a Zoom call—ethereal headdress, optional—and we couldn’t love it anymore

J’aime Rodarte? Oui oui!

See the collection below:

