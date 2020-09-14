Chic Report

Rodarte Serves Up Florals and Fantasy for Spring Summer ’21

by Freya Drohan
Rodarte SS '21 (Daria Kobayashi Ritch)

Pajama sets, easy silk slips, and sweatsuits trimmed with lace? It’s work from home, Rodarte style.

The sister-led brand—known for its whimsical, fairytale worthy frocks—know that our fashion appetite has been irrevocably changed, but their new offering wasn’t any less of a feast for their eyes.

For Spring Summer ’21, Laura and Kate Mulleavy put forward an ever so slightly toned down take on their signature aesthetic. Revealed today in a look book format, the SS ’21 collection includes slogan sweatshirts, OTT shirts collars, and maximalist track pants among the souped-up 1940s-style tea dresses with their dainty floral prints. All in, it was Alice In Wonderland gets ready to take a Zoom call—ethereal headdress, optional—and we couldn’t love it anymore

J’aime Rodarte? Oui oui! 

See the collection below:

