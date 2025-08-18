Robin Givhan Exits The Washington Post

It’s the end of an era! Robin Givhan has announced her official exit at The Washington Post, shared this weekend via Instagram, after being offered a buyout from the publication after being on-staff for ten-plus years. The beloved fashion journalist further clarified there’s more writing to come, however, following the tour of her Virgil Abloh biography Make It Ours—and finishing the remodel of her guest bathroom. Givhan made an impact at the Post as its senior critic-at-large, penning articles tied to fashion’s role in politics, pop culture, and the wider industry at large. She held the role from 2014 to 2025, following a mid-2010’s stint at The Daily Beast after her first Post tenure from 1995 to 2010.

“There’s still a lot to be said, and I’m just self-centered enough to believe I’m someone who needs to be heard,” Givhan said. “So I’m not done. Democracy definitely dies in darkness, but it is gravely wounded by silence.”

Soho House Goes Private—And Welcomes Ashton Kutcher!

Soho House is getting a range of updates this year! The members club has just announced it will be going private following a $2.7 billion deal with MCR Hotels, according to Reuters. Within the deal, MCR will receive Soho House’s public shares, while majority control will be held by founder Nick Jones, executive chairman Ron Burkle, and investment firm Yucaipa. Meanwhile, the board will welcome Ashton Kutcher following the deal, while Neil Thomson will be appointed as Soho House’s chief financial officer. The private status move stemmed from a special board committee Soho House created under three years after going public, following challenges to turn profits.

Steve Madden Kicks Off Fall With Grace VanderWaal

Steven Madden is entering autumn on a cinematic note with its latest campaign. The brand has just released a four-part video series and imagery starring musician Grace VanderWaal, cheekily titled “Everyone Has Something To Say About Shoes.” As if filmed for an indie flick, the shoot showcases Madden’s Fall 2025 designs—including a sleek pair of heathered gray boots—complete with plenty of major NYC sights and landmarks. The shoot especially aligns with Madden’s NEVER MISS A BEAT platform’s values of self-expression and personal style. You can discover the full campaign now on SteveMadden.com.

Louis Partridge Fronts VMAN‘s “Fall’s Most Wanted” 2025 Issue

VMAN‘s found its newest star in Louis Partridge! The actor covers the title’s “Fall’s Most Wanted” issue, where he’s photographed in an array of sleek looks from Prada by Alvaro Beamud Cortés. In his accompanying interview, he further chats with Kit Connor on the highs and lows of rising to fame, as well as his new role in Netflix’s upcoming House of Guinness. Partridge is the first of the magazine’s six covers, which will hit newsstands later this month.

“I will say that it did sort of warp my perception of what is important for a little while,” Partridge said on becoming a star as a teenager. “I feel like in any other profession you work 10, 15, 20, however many years for a shot at that feeling of congratulations and renown. And so there was I, age 16, thinking, ‘Wow, I’ve completed it, essentially.’ Which is completely not the way to think about it, and that’s not the job at all. But it really gives you this sort of false bravado, and I’m glad that I have nice parents and a good group of people around me that didn’t sort of send me off in a weird direction, and that the work has always been the most important thing.”

All images: Alvaro Beamud Cortés

Could Martha Stewart’s Makeup Artist Join The Real Housewives of New York?

Rumor has it that The Real Housewives of New York is eyeing a new cast member! Makeup artist Daisy Toye, known for her work with clients including Martha Stewart, has reportedly been approached by Bravo to join the RHONY franchise, according to Page Six. The news broke after earlier rumors that the network was approaching Stewart herself to join the cast. However, as Toye currently works with Stewart five days each week, it’s undetermined what her schedule would look like as a RHONY star…or when the season itself will take place. After all, even though the show isn’t canceled—despite earlier discussions held this year—there hasn’t been word on when a new season will film, or who will be onscreen. Stay tuned!

Nina Agdal Marries Logan Paul

Wedding bells are ringing for Nina Agdal and Logan Paul! The happy couple wed in Lake Como, Italy this weekend, which Agdal shared on Instagram. Agdal and Paul were first engaged at the lush location in 2023, prior to the birth of their daughter Esmé last September, according to E! News. The moment was a truly celebratory affair, with congratulatory messages in the comments from stars including Paris Hilton, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dylan Sprouse, Tana Mongeau, Steve Aoki, Ubah Hassan, and more.

Yi Zhou And Cameron Crowe’s First Timers Will Debut On Apple TV This Fall

There’s a special project heading to Apple TV this season! Yi Zhou and Oscar-winner Cameron Crowe are releasing their new docuseries, First Timers, which follows a contextual look at how individuals dealing with trauma, disabilities, marginalization, and more enter creative careers. The duo’s series is completed with their own co-written and co-produced soundtrack, created through their Into the Sun Sounds label. Keep an eye out when the show launches on Apple TV in October!

“This project was always meant to be both seen and felt,” said Zhou. “We didn’t want to license music—we created it. Cameron and I built a sound world to hold the emotional truth of each story.”

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

