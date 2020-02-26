Robert Pattinson Wishes He Could Dress Like A$AP Rocky

Who is the chicest man among men? These days, there are a lot of options, with more dudes willing to experiment with fashion on the red carpet. But it seems like Robert Pattinson has a good idea of who he would nominate and/or vote for.

“I wish I could dress like A$AP Rocky, he just has serious style,” he recently told GQ. “We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron. Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, ‘Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!’”

Pattinson is currently promoting his new Dior fragrance campaign, which explains why he’s opening up about all things fashion and beauty. He also reveals the outfit he most regrets (leather pants paired with cowboy boots and a velvet jacket), as well as what he likes to wear on a day-to-day basis (t-shirts and jeans). He even take a moment to detail his skincare regime. It’s turns out he’s fully on board with the sheet mask train. “It’s very American Psycho, but those sheet masks make a massive difference. I’m fully committed and I even put an eye mask on over the top too. Try it!” Thanks Rob, will do.

