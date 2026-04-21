Rihanna Debuts Baby Rocki (in a Dior Couture Diaper No Less) on the Cover of W Magazine

The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty is back in print with two fabulous covers and an accompanying fashion spread and profile for the latest issue of W Magazine. Photographed by Tim Walker, Rihanna and her latest progeny — baby daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 13, 2025 — wear Dior Haute Couture on one of the covers, styled by Jahleel Weaver, with jewelry by Cartier Collection.

Rocki’s diaper and headpiece were custom designed by Jonathan Anderson at Rihanna’s request. “The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” said Anderson. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

For Rihanna’s profile, rather than interviewing Madam Fenty directly, writer Maxine Wally spoke to those in her orbit — from her partner A$AP Rocky to her Ocean’s 8 cos-star Sarah Paulson — to get their takes on the icon.

A$AP Rocky on how Rihanna has changed over the years:

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.”

SZA on co-writing “Consideration” with Rihanna on Anti in 2016:

“She knows exactly what she wants. Her taste level is super unique. The second she heard ‘Consideration,’ she didn’t hesitate. She said, ‘This one!’ It was the coolest thing I had made at the time. I couldn’t believe she thought it was cool too. Very fever dream–coded!”

Sarah Paulson on her first impression of Rihanna:

“It was on the set of Ocean’s 8 [in which Rihanna played Nine Ball, a computer hacker], and I remember thinking she was the single most electrifying creature I’d ever laid eyes on. She seemed reserved, and that surprised me. She hadn’t done a ton of acting at this point, so I was struck by how much listening and watching she was doing. She was taking it all in, like a wise person.”

Jonah Hill on his favorite memory with Rihanna:

“After we shot This Is the End, I ran into her at a bar, and it was my birthday. She had a joint and was generous enough to share with my friends, and one of my friends got so stoned that she pooped her pants. Rihanna has that ‘make your friends shit their pants’ weed.”

Mary J. Blige on how Rihanna changed the music industry:

“Rihanna completely raised the bar and elevated the game. She is a fashion icon. She was dropping smashes back-to-back and bringing more awareness to reggaeton mixed with R&B.”

Mariah Carey recalling when she first met Rihanna:

“I was introduced to Rihanna when she was about 17 years old, by our mutual friend Jay-Z. She was just getting started, and I had a feeling she was going to be a major star. She’s a real girl’s girl.”

Ayra Starr on her favorite memory of Rihanna:

“Sitting with her while we watched my music videos. The fact that she was pointing out her favorite parts felt so unreal. It honestly felt like a dream watching someone I’ve looked up to, listened to, and admired my whole life truly see me and appreciate my music. At the time, I was struggling with my self-image and confidence, so that moment meant everything. It felt like God had sent her to me.”

Donald Glover on working with Rihanna on his 2019 film, Guava Island:

“She came in very relaxed and malleable. She’d read and memorized everything already, but asked a lot of questions on what her character was looking for. It was cool to see her dive into it with no real fear of vulnerability. She just came in ready to play, which was really refreshing.”

W Magazine’s Pop Issue is on newsstands May 12.