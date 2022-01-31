News

Rihanna Is Pregnant!!!!!!!!!!!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

And on the last day of the longest month in history, Rihanna blessed our news feeds with some wonderful news: the multi-hyphenate star is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The duo shared the milestone announcement via photographs of the 33-year-old debuting her baby bump while on a stroll in Harlem, A$AP’s hometown, over the weekend.

Some sleuths were already suspecting that Rihanna, whom A$AP recently called “the love of his life” in a GQ interview, was pregnant. In the same interview with Sam Hine, the 33-year-old rapper said: “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad.”

According to Page Six, an onlooker spied the couple at Carbone earlier this month and witnessed Rih “rubbing her baby bump” while “quite clearly drinking sparkling water.” The source added, “At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!” Oh to be a fly on the wall over spicy rigatoni….

The stylish couple made their official red carpet debut in September 2021 at the Met Gala after years of rumored romance. It’s believed the pair originally got together in early 2020. Congrats!

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

