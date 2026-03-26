We Now Know Why Rickie De Sole Left Nordstrom

Last week it was announced that Rickie De Sole was leaving her job as VP and fashion director of Nordstrom. And now we know why. Because she landed a new gig at Air Mail.

“De Sole will lead the development and editorial strategy of Air Mail’s fashion coverage and author a weekly column focused on global fashion and luxury retail,” said Air Mail via a press release.

Her column will publish on Thursdays and feature her insights on the global fashion landscape and the cultural moments defining the industry. “The appointment reflects Air Mail’s ongoing commitment to offering its discerning readership unparalleled discovery, access, and curation across the worlds of fashion and luxury.”

If anyone knows the fashion business, it’s De Sole. Her father is Domenico De Sole — longtime business partner of Tom Ford. She started her career as a fashion assistant at Vanity Fair, then worked as a publicist at Prada from 2007 to 2010. She’s served on the boards of both Rent the Runway and Thom Browne (she is currently on the board of Vestiaire Collective), was accessories director at Vogue, fashion director at W, and executive fashion director at Vogue.com before heading to Nordstrom in 2022.

De Sole has also been named Senior Advisor at Sandbridge Capital (a private equity firm with current and past stakes in brand including Thom Browne, Farfetch, The Real Real, Peach&Lily, and U Beauty) where she will partner on investments in high-growth consumer brands and advise on brand strategy and market positioning — “work that will intentionally hone her editorial insights at Air Mail and enhance her scope of the industry,” said Air Mail’s press release.

“Rickie brings an exceptional combination of editorial instinct, retail expertise, deep industry relationships, and an undeniable eye for style that makes her a true tastemaker,” said Julia Vitale, Air Mail’s editor-in-chief. “She comes on board as we continue to deepen our fashion coverage, reflecting Air Mail’s distinctive point of view and resonating with our global audience.”

“I’ve long admired Air Mail’s unique editorial voice and style that has captivated the most worldly and sophisticated readers,” said De Sole. “I’m thrilled to join the team and build a fashion platform that blends journalism and curation in a way that feels fresh and relevant.”

Rickie De Sole will join Air Mail’s established style team, which includes Anjali Lewis and Jennifer Noyes. In 2025, Air Mail was acquired by innovative media company Puck.

“Fashion is a natural area of growth for Air Mail because its readers are deeply engaged with the intersection of culture, style, and trends. Rickie’s experience at the highest levels of luxury retail combined with Julia Vitale’s editorial vision will help us create something truly differentiated. Rickie’s column and creative direction will deliver the intelligence and taste our readers expect while unlocking meaningful commercial opportunities,” said Sarah Personette, CEO of Puck.

“Rickie is an utterly unique talent and force multiplier for Air Mail and our overall business,” said Puck founder Jon Kelly. “She has the taste, intellect, relationships, and sensibility to translate the industry’s biggest trends into compelling and extraordinary editorial work. As a long-time leader and trailblazer across some of the world’s leading brands, she will bring an exciting dimension to Air Mail’s coverage of retail and style. Her style expertise aligns beautifully with Julia’s vision for Air Mail—the most stylish and fashionable brand on the Internet that now has the fashion and style visionary it deserves. And on a personal level, Rickie and I began our careers as early twentysomethings roaming the halls of Condé Nast. I’m so excited to reunite for this exciting new chapter.”