How RHUDE’s Rhuigi Villasenor Is Keeping Things Interesting In Quarantine

Today’s “Cabin Fever Diaries,” checks in with RHUDE”s LA-based creative director, Rhuigi Villasenor, who has been using his time wisely. He tells us how the time in lockdown has helped him creatively and what he now looks forward to every day.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

I’m currently with family and loved ones in Los Angeles! More specifically in Hollywood Hills!

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

I actually feel that I’ve been practicing social distancing for a while even when people were out and about, but during this time I have really learned that I have a love for reading. I didn’t really have the time for it before, and it’s become something I look forward to every day.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

My sleep routine has definitely seen a major change and become basically a free for all. Time no longer seems like a limitation for me, especially when creating. I can now create purely with artistry in mind and whenever an idea sparks.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

The calendar we had planned for this year and this sense of social interaction within the community.

What are you doing to decompress?

Cooking has become a major way for me to decompress. I like to feel as though I can teleport myself to a different dimension through food. Even enjoying a good cocktail with a cigar while listening to the ocean outside my house has become a way for me to just disconnect from everything around me.

How are you staying active?

I’ll take a run around the neighborhood or I’ll do push-ups wherever I can, sometimes in the shower!

What are you doing to help others?

The elderly homeless have a big place in my heart, so I have been doing my part by helping to deliver meals to them when I can. I have also received some personal messages via social media that I had not had time to read before, but now I’m able to and lend advice when asked. Within my business, I think it is very important to keep my staff intact so we are all working together to get through these times.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

My family, they are so important to me. We don’t come from much so we make anything a celebration.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing?

I finally started to drink coffee. I hated it before, but I wanted to acquire the knowledge and taste for it, so what better time than now? I’ve also been doing multiple outfit changes throughout the day depending on how I’m feeling or what headspace I want to be in.

What have you been watching on TV?

I love old Cary Grant films. He has been such an inspiration to me, his manners and his gentleman-like qualities.

What have you been eating?

Every Friday we receive tons of veggies from the local farmers market, which has been great for cooking. Specifically mushrooms have been a major vegetable that I have incorporated into my meals recently.

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

I have been focusing on my craft more than anything. I recently relaunched my website to include a more e-comm friendly experience and I have designed the next two seasons – well the general ideas at least. Having this time to fully focus and be creative has been amazing.

What music have you been listening to lately?

Natural sounds have been super important, especially the sounds of the ocean, but besides that I have surrounded myself with lots of jazz.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Get back to work in Italy, I want to be back with the builders and see my new ideas come to life.

How has this experience impacted your creativity?

I’m now in the mindset of thinking more about needs instead of wants, and how I play the role in providing things that I truly believe will lead to the better. Lifestyle and function have also been major topics on my mind, I want to encourage people to live in the world of Rhude, not just wear it.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

The fact that we can all be efficient while working from home.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

I feel we are species driven by interactions and I’m curious as to how that will adapt as we begin to enter the world again. We have been forced to interact over the Internet and I don’t believe that this is the answer. As humans I feel we yearn for that emotional and physical exchange.

