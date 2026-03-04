Revolve Launches New Line Fronted by Bella Hadid

The latest addition to Revolve’s growing stable of in-house brands is here and it is slick! Joining the ranks of Lovers and Friends, GRLFRND, Camila Coelho, Helsa, and House of Harlow 1960, Revolve Los Angeles is the first eponymous line created by the e-commerce powerhouse for exclusive distribution on Revolve.com and Fwrd.com.

“For over 20 years, Revolve has studied how women dress for real moments, occasions where confidence is worn as much as it is felt,” said the brand via a press release. “Revolve Los Angeles is the culmination of that insight, delivering a collection that honors sensuality, strength, and a sense of self, implemented with couture-level craftsmanship and modern wearability.”

The debut collection features hand-embroidered evening wear and elevated essentials. Semi-transparent luxury jerseys are intricately embroidered to contour the body, while bias-cut satin gowns are finished with sculptural, handmade straps, with materials that include compact Italian knit meshes and art-inspired metal accents.

To mark the launch, the brand is also introducing its first ambassador: Bella Hadid, who stars in the brand’s debut campaign, photographed by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, and styled by Carlos Nazario.

“After more than 20 years of listening to our customers and watching the landscape evolve, we recognized the right moment to create something distinctly our own,” said Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group, Inc. “Revolve Los Angeles is rooted in where we started and who our customer has become. It reflects our deep understanding of occasion dressing, fills a genuine gap in the market, and aligns with our expansion into physical retail, allowing customers to engage with the brand in real life and in a more permanent, meaningful way. With its own identity, Revolve Los Angeles offers elevated apparel and evening wear complemented with the quality, service, and brand experience our customers expect, while building lasting brand equity beyond the digital space.”

“This brand is about a sense of self,” said chief brand officer Raissa Gerona. “The Revolve Los Angeles woman is confident, sexy, and self-assured—not because she’s trying to be, but because she simply is. Los Angeles has always represented freedom, allure, and individuality, and after years of building with intention, this is the perfect time to bring that vision to life.”

Sizes range from XXS to XL and prices range from $200 to $3,500.

The collection will be available for purchase starting March 9. So get your credit card ready and check out the full first drop below.