How To Score A Party-ready Retrofête Dress For 80% Off

To know me is to know that sample sales are my love language. And from the goodness of my heart, consider this my gift to you: two options to snag a sparkly Retrofête number for a steal—70-80% off retail price—even from the comfort of your couch.

While the best sample sales have usually been confined to big cities like New York, Miami, and L.A., stay-at-home measures during the pandemic have led to a rise in brands taking their blowout sales to online platforms and Instagram. With that in mind, Retrofête’s upcoming sale is happening not only at its Manhattan showroom, but virtually too.

Shoppers in pursuit of the fledgling label’s instantly-recognizable dancefloor-worthy dresses (we’ll have our moment again, stay hopeful) can get in on the deals by shopping via Instagram from November 9 through 13. Here’s how it works: register for a 30-minute personal shopping session with a brand associate using the following link.

Alternatively, in-person appointments will also be available at Retrofête’s NYC showroom on West 29th Street. And before your mind jumps to images of crazy lines and frenzied shoppers, rest assured that access is by appointment only and temperature checks/face masks will be mandatory. Those interested can book their slot on November 12 or 13 here.

Ok now to answer the question on everyone’s lips: yes, the sale does include the beloved Gabrielle Robes and Willa Dresses. So while we don’t know when we’ll be on a dancefloor again, we at least know what we’ll be wearing when the time comes.

