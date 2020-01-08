If the second week of January finds you and your New Year’s resolutions on shaky ground, this may be just the thing for you! Booking.com has created 20 exclusive “Resolution Suites,” themed to align with 20 of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2020, to help you maintain your self-improvement momentum.

Located at 25 Broad Street in downtown Manhattan at the Broad Exchange Building, the suites allow guests to enter an accommodation tailored to their resolution, and exit in true “new year, new you” fashion with an assortment of related activities, affirmations, and amenities, all for just $20.20 for a two-night stay! Bookings open on Monday, January 13 at 12:00 noon EST and are guaranteed to fill up super-fast, so if you’re interested, make sure to set an alarm on your phone.

1. Be More Active

Designed to motivate and empower you to hit those athletic aspirations. The suite includes a fitness assessment, Rumble boxing session, nutritionist, and meal prepping.

2. Spend Quality Time With Your Pet

The ultimate haven and adventure for your furry friend, and includes grooming and pampering with your furry best friend, a private session with a pet whisperer, and a swim with your pet or a pet shopping spree.

3. Read More

A bookworm’s paradise connecting readers with literary legends, the suite includes a private tour of an NYC Library, quiet reading time, and a meet-and-greet with a published author.

4. Become Financially Savvy

An educational, yet fun boot camp for finding your financial mojo, the suite includes bootcamp from the Financial Gym, a budgeting session, and a fun financial challenge.

5. Be More Adventurous

Step-up the explorer inside you through thrilling new challenges with a suite that includes trapeze lessons, skiing lessons, and a parkour session.

6. Recommit To Romance

A blissful escape to reconnect and rekindle with your partner, the suite includes a couples massage, a session with a relationship expert, and a reservation for two at a romantic restaurant.

7. Make Time To Unplug

A sojourn to solitude: relax, unwind, and disconnect with sound bath meditation and yoga.

8. Be More Stylish

The sartorial spot for the stylish (or not so stylish) set, the suite includes shopping at Nordstrom with a personal stylist, a makeover with hair, nails, and makeup, and a personal styling session.

9. Prioritize Family Time

Getting together has never been easier thanks to this suite, which includes fun and games at Chelsea Piers, a vacation planning session, and a game and movie night.

10. Learn To Dance

Shall we dance? This suite includes salsa/disco/modern dance lessons, jazz/tap dance lessons, and hip-hop dance lessons. Lots of lessons!

11. Study Another Culture

Think global while staying local in a suite that includes a session on traditions/etiquette, around the world language training, and a restaurant crawl to try international cuisine and drinks.

12. Learn to Code

Build that bridge to the future by flexing your tech skills in a suite that includes coding bootcamp, a hacking lesson, and participation in a gaming competition.

13. Turn Your Passion Into A Business

Monetize your favorite pastime in a suite that includes a morning brainstorming and planning session for your new business, meeting with a financial investor for lunch to discuss your business plan, and a tour of a well-known start-up.

14. Practice Self-Care

Reinvigorate your inner-self in a wellness setting that includes a massage, hair and nail appointments, and a visit to the Turkish Baths.

15. Meet New People

Up your extrovert game by learning how to mix and mingle in a suite that includes a “learn how to network” session and a social dinner.

16. Be the Best Host

Channel the entertainer in you with tips and tricks in a suite that includes a table decor workshop, event design and etiquette class, and a mixologist session.

17. Find Your Funny

Laughter is always the best medicine and this spot has got the formula! This suite includes creating a warm-up demo, a script-writing session, and performance of your comedy in front of an audience.

18. Volunteer

Learn the art of giving back and making meaningful connections in a suite that includes time researching and getting familiar with charities in your area, joining City Meals on Wheels for the afternoon, and volunteer at It’s From the Sole in the evening.

19. Snap The Best Shot

From family photos to beach sunsets, amp up photography skills in a suite that includes a mini photography session and content creation tutorial.

20. Cook Up A Storm

Create culinary magic in a suite that includes a food shopping spree, brunch competition, and a Thai cooking class.

And for consumers not able to snag a spot at a Resolution Suite in New York, Booking.com is enabling them to take part socially with a contest that will reward 20 individuals with a resolution trip valued at $2,020. Social media users just need to post their most creative and inspiring resolution on Instagram or Twitter with #BookMyResolution and #Contest, showcasing how travel can help achieve their resolution, for a chance to win. The contest is open now and will run until January 10th, 2020.

