How Rescue Spa Offers Some Of The Best Facials In The World

There’s facials and then there’s Rescue Spa facials! Danuta Mieloch, esthetician and founder, tells The Daily what makes their treatments stand out from the crowd and offers some tips on what you can be doing this season to make your skin look its best.

What differentiates Rescue Spa facials from other facials out there?

Rescue Spa facials are rooted in legacy. We’ve been in this business for over 22 years, and consistently recognized, from Vogue to top New York publications, as offering some of the best facials in the world. That level of consistency doesn’t happen by chance. We were pioneers in the industry. We introduced technologies like microcurrent, LED, and advanced manual lifting techniques long before they became mainstream. Today, many try to replicate what we’ve done, but we were the first, and we continue to evolve. What truly defines us is the combination of supreme technique, deep knowledge, and intention. Every facial blends manual sculpting methods with advanced technology for real, visible results. It’s never about fluff, it’s always about transformation.And importantly, we don’t solely treat the skin, we prescribe. Every client leaves with a clear, disciplined routine and the knowledge of how to care for their skin at home. That education component is what creates lasting results.

Tell us about the different types of facials you offer!

Our facials are built on a consistent philosophy, with different modalities depending on the skin’s needs. These are some of our most requested facials: Biolift Facial – our most iconic treatment. A combination of electric microcurrents and our signature lifting techniques to tone, sculpt, and re-educate the facial muscles. The other is the Fix-It-All Facial – a corrective, multi-targeted treatment addressing congestion, pigmentation, acne, fine lines, and post-acne scarring. It incorporates microdermabrasion, intensive massage, and other advanced modalities based on the client’s skin. Another is the Danucera Sculpt & Lift Facial – a distillation of everything we know and have learned over the years. This treatment uses our proprietary lifting method combined with nano, pico, and microcurrents for a powerful, skin-transforming workout Each facial is personalized, but the intention is always the same, to restore, strengthen, and elevate the skin.

What are the key products you work with and recommend?

Our product selection is highly curated and deeply personal. We’ve been instrumental in introducing and establishing some of the most respected skincare brands in the U.S., including Biologique Recherche, Danucera, Valmont, Environ, and MBR. Our understanding of how to use and combine these formulations is unmatched. At the core is Danucera, my own line. It’s a distillation of decades of hands-on experience, thousands of facials, and a deep understanding of what truly works and what skin needs to be truly healthy.

What are your best tips for keeping skin looking great in the Spring?

Spring is a transition, and it should be treated gently. After winter, the skin needs proper hydration to rebalance, and gentle exfoliation should be introduced to renew and brighten the complexion. Finally, SPF needs to be used daily and consistently. The goal is to slowly adjust your routine, not dramatically overhaul it. This strategy and product lineup focus on strengthening the skin barrier, the key to healthy skin. What I see often is people rushing into aggressive treatments, like lasers, injectables, and quick fixes, without building a proper foundation. It’s like doing liposuction without changing your diet. Without daily discipline and a consistent routine, nothing lasts. Healthy skin is built over time, never rushed.

Where do people go wrong in their skincare routine?

People either do too much or not enough. Some have a “buffet” of products. They know every ingredient, but they’re not cleansing properly, not applying products correctly, and not following a structured routine. Others do the opposite, they simplify too much. They use only SPF and think that’s enough. It’s not. Skin requires a complete system: proper cleansing, toning, serum, moisturizer, and eye care, at a minimum. And technique matters. How you apply products, the direction, the timing, all of this impacts results. There’s also a disconnect between professional treatments and home care. They simply must work together.

How can people book an appointment?

Appointments can be booked through our rescuespa.com, in our app, or by contacting the spa directly at 1-866-772-2766. Our team is trained to guide each client to the right treatment.

Where are you located?

We have two locations, one in Flatiron in New York City, and the other in Center City Philadelphia. Both reflect the same philosophy, the same standards, and the same commitment to excellence.