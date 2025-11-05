Tika The Iggy Passes Away

The fashion dog influencer Tika the Iggy has passed away at 14 years old. Owned by Thomas Shapiro and his husband, the sweet Italian Greyhound was known for her dramatic videos while wearing bold outfits on Instagram, with plenty of color, feathers, tulle, and sequins filling her closet of custom looks. A diva to the core, Tika made several appearances at our Fashion Media Awards after going viral in 2020. Though we heard whispers that September’s NYFW might be her last, it still marks a sad occasion for the new type of fashion influencer. Rest in peace, and our condolences to her family.

Saint Laurent Leads Lyst’s Q3 Index

The Lyst Index for Q3 of 2025 is here—and it’s a doozy! Saint Laurent tops the list of the world’s hottest fashion brands by two rankings, taking the #1 spot—largely owed to a rise in brand searches (including a 66% spike for its popular Le Loafers) and the sweeping influence of Anthony Vaccarello’s sexy, brutalist, and’80s-inspired designs. Other labels in the top 10 rankings include Miu Miu, COS, The Row, Coach, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Ralph Lauren, and Chloé. Elsewhere, the hottest product for the quarter goes to Havaianas’ top flip-flops, with other standouts including SKIMS’ pierced nipple bra, Savette’s Slim Symmetry pochette, and Coach’s Soft Empire Carryall 48 bag—proving that minimalism and a dash of wit reigned supreme this summer.

Burberry Serves Holiday Cheer With Jennifer Saunders, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, And More!

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Burberry‘s kicking off the winter months with its festive new campaign, featuring a holiday party thrown by none other than Jennifer Saunders. For the occasion, Saunders opens the doors to a luxe country house on a snowy evening for guests including Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ncuti Gawa, Son Jeung-min, and more. Amidst holiday prep and kitchen duties, everyone’s dressed in their Burberry best for a magical evening—even the carolers that show up for a surprise performance on Saunders’ doorstep! If you ask us, it looks absolutely fabulous (see what we did there?)—and we’ll be on the lookout for our invites once the first snow falls.

All images: Courtesy of Burberry

The Cinema Society Screens Nuremberg At MoMA

Last night, The Cinema Society gathered a chic crowd for its latest film screening at the Museum of Modern Art. Written and directed by James Vanderbilt, the historical drama follows a World War 2 psychiatrist evaluating Nazis before the Nuremberg Trials of 1945, starring Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, and John Slattery. All were in attendance for the special occasion, which was followed by a chic after party at The Lobster Club! Guests included Richard Saperstein, Michael Barker, Tom Bernard,Talia Balsam, Sarita Choudhury, Grace Coddington, Natasha Bedingfield, Candice Bergen, Clive Davis, Noma Dumezweni, Deborra-Lee Furness, Odelya Halevi, Josh Hamilton, John Benjamin Hickey, Judd Hirsch, Margarita Levieva, Adrian Martinez, Dallas Roberts, Mira Sorvino, Cameron Moir, Caroline Aaron, William Abadie, Dan Abrams, Michael Aronov, Francois Arnaud, Barbara Broccoli, Jane Buffett, JC Chandor, Joanna Coles, Alex Lundqvist, Mary Ellen Matthews, Chloe Melas, Rebecca Dayan, Tom Freston, Eddie Roche, Bianca Lawson, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Barton Perreira’s Impressive Honor

Barton Perreira has won first place in the 2025 Accessory Council Design Excellence Awards. They took home the prize in product design in the accessory category, Barton Perreira’s Auriol frame was awarded the top sun style of the year. The Auriol is a limited edition aviator sunglass, designed for men and women and available for $905 in Black, Pastel Pink, and Tortoise, on bartonperreira.com.

