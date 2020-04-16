Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Botches COVID-19 Teacher Dress Giveaway (New York Times)

When Draper James, the fashion brand owned by Reese Witherspoon, announced their intention to give away dresses to teachers to thank them for their work during the coronavirus crisis, they were expecting a few thousand interested respondents. They got millions. Far more than could be accommodated by the 250 dresses the brand had to offer. Disappointed teachers soon took to social media to vent their frustrations, especially as Draper James began emailing them ads and offering them discounts as a consolation prize. “Reese Witherspoon didn’t give me a free dress. But she DID capture my email address,” Tweeted one teacher. Over the Easter weekend, the company sent another email to applicants saying that they would be making a donation of a unspecified amount to a charity that provides teachers with school supplies to send to their remote-learning students. They also added a big “unsubscribe” button. Although, for many, it appears it is all just too little too late.

Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland Tries to Secure Early Release From Prison (Page Six)

“Imprisoned Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has reportedly requested an early release from prison,” writes Page Six, “citing fears of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 — less than two weeks after telling the Post exclusively he “wasn’t worried” about catching the disease, which is ravaging America’s prison population.”

“Mr. McFarland is not a risk to the community nor a threat to public safety,” wrote his lawyers in a letter to New York Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald. “The crime to which he pled guilty for was the non-violent financial crime of wire fraud. However, he is a low risk of recidivism for such financial crimes as he has explained that he has a supportive family that has attested to providing for his basic needs.”

Riiiiiight, because his massive Fyre Fest fraud was about him looking to get his “basic needs” met. Got it. Cool. Whatever you say.

Delivery Apps Sued in New York Over “Shocking” Fees and “Monopoly Power” (Gothamist)

“Three New York delivery app customers sued Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats, alleging the companies charge restaurants “exorbitant” fees and have violated anti-trust laws, according to the lawsuit,” writes Gothamist. “The suit also alleges the apps require restaurants to agree to a clause that prevents restaurants from charging different prices to meal delivery customers than dine-in customers, despite higher fees to use the delivery services. Fees range from 13.5 to 40 percent of revenues, whereas restaurants’ profits range from 3 to 9 percent of revenues, the lawsuit says.”

COTERIE Soldiers On

Informa Markets president Nan Walsh announced on Wednesday that it will be postponing its July men’s show, PROJECT, and it’s August Children’s Club show, moving both shows to late September, when they will be held alongside COTERIE at the Javitz Center. NY WOMEN’S, which had been scheduled for early August, is cancelled, but those brands will be accommodated at the COTERIE, MODA, and FAME shows. The intent is that this will allow Informa to have a combined New York marketplace with men’s, women’s, children’s, and accessories all in one place, ensuring brands and retailers can come to a single event and make the most connections possible.

“We are hopeful that these expanded marketplaces and collaborations with our partners are allowing us to better serve you,” wrote Walsh in a statement. “With the Javits Center being transformed into a one-stop-shop for brands and retailers during our event, and the industry-wide decision to have September in New York be the central hub for the Fashion community this year, we are adapting as a community to meet the needs of our customers and partners.”

Rachel Wang Launches Website to Advocate for Garment Workers During Coronavirus Crisis

Fashion editor Rachel Wang launched a new website yesterday with Elizabeth L. Celine, Lauren Fay, and Benita Robledo to help raise funds and coordinate efforts on behalf of the world’s garment workers, who are more vulnerable now than ever before. “The livelihoods of millions of garment workers around the world have been threatened by the economic and social fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic,” says a statement published on GarmentWorkersCovidRelief.org. “Global brands have cancelled orders, abandoning factory workers in a time of dire need. Other workers are manufacturing face masks and PPE in unsafe conditions. This website aims to bring together the numerous fundraising and advocacy campaigns in process by Garment Worker Center, Asia Floor Wage Alliance, ReMake, and more under one roof, so that the wider public can understand the issues and help garment workers through this crisis.”

Maybelline Partners With Christian Siriano on Coronavirus Initiative

Christian Siriano and his team have been working hard to produce masks for essenital workers during the coronavirus crisis. Maybelline has now stepped in to provide financial assistant to Siriano and his team. “Maybelline New York has offered support to the brand’s longtime fashion designer partner, Christian Siriano through a financial contribution to his COVID-19 relief efforts producing face masks for New York’s essential workers helping to fight the crisis,” Maybelline wrote in a statement. “The brand has supported Christian Siriano’s runway show at New York Fashion Week and through our participation on Bravo’s Project Runway. We are continually inspired by Christian and his team’s efforts to keep those working tirelessly safe.”

