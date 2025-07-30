Redefining Luxury Through Taste and Class with Nicole King

If you’ve ever scrolled through Instagram and thought, “That’s how you do wealth with taste,” chances are you’ve come across richpeoplewhorichright. The viral account created by Nicole King has become a go-to destination for celebrating the intersection of fashion, culture, and luxury done right. With her signature humor and sharp eye for style, Nicole has built a community obsessed with personal flair—not just price tags. We caught up with her to talk about the origin of the account, how her definition of “riching right” has evolved, and what’s next.

Let’s start with the origin story of @richpeoplewhorichright. What inspired you to create this Instagram account, and how did you turn a concept about wealth and style into a viral sensation?

My whole inspiration came from loving when rich people do fashion right. Just because you have money doesn’t automatically mean you have style, so I find it exciting when I see someone whose wealth is reflected in their impeccable fashion choices. Last September, I started posting videos on TikTok highlighting people I felt fit the “riching right” mold — people who caught my eye, usually through fashion, interior design, and weddings. The videos immediately started going viral. I was shocked but very excited.

Your account has a distinct aesthetic that blends high fashion, humor, and social commentary. How do you curate the content to strike that balance, and what’s your process for deciding what makes someone “rich right”?

I try to treat my content like a conversation with a friend. I want to convey my excitement and knowledge of who or what I’m talking about, while infusing my personality. I try to keep it lighthearted because it’s supposed to be fun. I get so tired of all the negativity on social media, so it was really important to me that if I was going to start a series talking about others, it would be done in a positive way. My mindset around “riching right” has actually evolved while doing the series. I used to place a higher value on labels and flashiness, but I’ve learned it’s less about the designer and more about how someone showcases their personal style. That’s what I find interesting and inspiring — it’s not about the label, but what you do with it.

The name “richpeoplewhorichright” is so catchy and bold. Can you share the moment you came up with it, and what you want it to convey about wealth, taste, and culture?

I was making a video about Morgan Stewart and Dorothy Wang — I was a major Rich Kids of Beverly Hills fan — and when I got to Dorothy and started talking about her fashion, it dawned on me that what I loved about her was that she was “riching right.” She had all the fashion resources at her disposal — runway pieces, designer labels, archival pieces — and the ability to make it look good and interesting. What I want to convey about wealth, taste, and culture is that just because you have money doesn’t automatically mean you have taste. Taste is subjective — what I think looks good, other people might not. I wanted to use my page to share my excitement about what I think looks good and why. And in a lot of my videos, wealth does play a part — it can be fascinating to see what money can buy.

You often highlight iconic figures and moments in fashion. Who are some of your personal style icons, and how do they inspire the content you create?

I love Eni Popoola, Tania Sarin Araradian, and Jenee Naylor. These figures inspire me because I love putting a spotlight on bold, fun fashion. Jenee, Eni, and Tania are so talented when it comes to styling — they have this ability to create art with their looks. When these creators hit my screen, I’m always wowed, and I love seeing the creative process behind their style.

If you had to crown one ultimate “rich right” icon, who would it be?

Morgan Stewart.

Social media can be tricky, especially when commenting on wealth and privilege. How do you approach sensitive topics while keeping your content authentic and engaging?

That’s definitely been tricky for me. I want to stay authentic to my interests while being aware of the state of the world. I’ve listened to feedback, and try to incorporate charitable acts and people who give back when I can—but not everyone publicizes their giving. At the end of the day, my intent is for my content to be a lighthearted form of escapism, especially for people who love fashion.

What role does fashion play in your definition of “riching right”? Are there specific designers, trends, or pieces you think embody this ethos?

Fashion plays a huge role. I love seeing how people use their income to showcase their personal style — and that includes income at all levels. You don’t need a lot of money to rich right, but you do need a wicked sense of style. Schiaparelli embodies riching right — their pieces are bold, innovative, and immediately identifiable. They exude quality.

You’ve amassed a huge following in a short time. What’s been the most surprising or rewarding part of connecting with your audience through richpeoplewhorichright?

Seeing how many people get excited about the things I find exciting. It’s like when you’re watching a show and have so much to say, but no one to talk to about it. I’ve found my people to talk about it with.

As someone who’s become a tastemaker, how do you see the intersection of wealth, fashion, and social media evolving in the next few years?

People are feeling more emboldened to showcase their originality. There’s been this common theme on social media of everyone chasing the same trends — the clean girl aesthetic, blueberry milk nails, whatever’s trending that month. But people are craving originality now and are starting to gravitate toward creators who are authentically themselves, whether that’s through fashion or lifestyle. Displays of wealth will always exist—they’ve been around for decades—but I think the way people present that wealth will start to feel more personal and distinct.

We love a good insider tip. What’s one piece of advice you’d give to someone aspiring to “rich right” in their own way — whether through style, mindset, or lifestyle?

Do what makes your life feel rich, whether that’s buying a designer bag or enjoying the simple luxuries of life through food, fashion, or fun. One of my favorite simple luxuries is perfume. I start and end every day by spraying perfume; yes, I wear perfume to bed—it makes me feel happy, it makes me feel luxurious. Find what that is for you!

C: Looking ahead, what’s next for @richpeoplewhorichright? Are there new platforms, projects, or ideas you’re excited to explore?

I’d love to start a podcast, and I’m also working on a website. Stay tuned!

