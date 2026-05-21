Some of Our Favorite Looks from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

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The Cannes Film Festival never fails to deliver two things: Oscar bait and absolutely fabulous lewks! And this year is no different. Well, we don’t know about the films, we haven’t seen any of them yet, but the fashion, as always, is top notch. And there’s so much of it. Honestly, it’s too much for us to even keep track of, let alone gather all in one place. But here, at least, are a few of our favorites. Enjoy!
Demi Moore in Self-Portrait
Ruth Negga in Saint Laurent
Adriana Lima in Saint Laurent
Miles Teller in Saint Laurent
Maika Monroe in Saint Laurent
Luther Ford in Saint Laurent
Tom Sturridge in Dior
Ruth Wilson in Dior
Chloé Zhao in Dior
Odessa A’zion in Dior
Camille Cottin in Dior
Nadia Tereszkiewicz in Dior
Yasmina El-Abd in Dior
Paul Kircher in Dior
Taylor Russell and Hoyeon Jung in Dior
Nadine Labaki in Dior
Charlotte Le Bon in Dior
Ruth Negga in Dior
Sandra Huller in Chanel
Marion Cotillard in Chanel
Yuan Shanshan in Chopard Jewelry
Yasmine Sabri in Chopard Jewlery
Shuzo Ohira in Chopard Jewelry
Romee Strijd in Chopard Jewelry
Olivia Palermo in Chopard Jewelry
Mouni Roy in Chopard Jewlery
Leoni Hanne in Chopard Jewelry
Isabelle Huppert in Chopard Jewelry
Doukissa Nomikou in Chopard Jewelry