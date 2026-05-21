Some of Our Favorite Looks from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival never fails to deliver two things: Oscar bait and absolutely fabulous lewks! And this year is no different. Well, we don’t know about the films, we haven’t seen any of them yet, but the fashion, as always, is top notch. And there’s so much of it. Honestly, it’s too much for us to even keep track of, let alone gather all in one place. But here, at least, are a few of our favorites. Enjoy!

Demi Moore in Self-Portrait

Ruth Negga in Saint Laurent

Adriana Lima in Saint Laurent

Miles Teller in Saint Laurent

Maika Monroe in Saint Laurent

Luther Ford in Saint Laurent

Tom Sturridge in Dior

Ruth Wilson in Dior

Chloé Zhao in Dior

Odessa A’zion in Dior

Camille Cottin in Dior

Nadia Tereszkiewicz in Dior

Yasmina El-Abd in Dior

Paul Kircher in Dior

Taylor Russell and Hoyeon Jung in Dior

Nadine Labaki in Dior

Charlotte Le Bon in Dior

Ruth Negga in Dior

Sandra Huller in Chanel

Marion Cotillard in Chanel

Yuan Shanshan in Chopard Jewelry

Yasmine Sabri in Chopard Jewlery

Shuzo Ohira in Chopard Jewelry

Romee Strijd in Chopard Jewelry

Olivia Palermo in Chopard Jewelry

Mouni Roy in Chopard Jewlery

Leoni Hanne in Chopard Jewelry

Isabelle Huppert in Chopard Jewelry

Doukissa Nomikou in Chopard Jewelry

Dita Von Teese in Chopard Jewelry

Demi Moore in Matières Fécales and Chopard Jewelry

Barbara Palvin in Chopard Jewelry