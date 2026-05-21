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Some of Our Favorite Looks from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

So much fabulous fashion!

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Bella Hadid in Schiparelli Haute Couture and Chopard Jewelry (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

The Cannes Film Festival never fails to deliver two things: Oscar bait and absolutely fabulous lewks! And this year is no different. Well, we don’t know about the films, we haven’t seen any of them yet, but the fashion, as always, is top notch. And there’s so much of it. Honestly, it’s too much for us to even keep track of, let alone gather all in one place. But here, at least, are a few of our favorites. Enjoy!

Demi Moore in Self-Portrait

Demi Moore (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Ruth Negga in Saint Laurent

Ruth Negga (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Adriana Lima in Saint Laurent

Adriana Lima (Getty Images courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Miles Teller in Saint Laurent

Miles Teller (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Maika Monroe in Saint Laurent

Maika Monroe (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Luther Ford in Saint Laurent

Luther Ford (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Tom Sturridge in Dior

Tom Sturridge (center) (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Ruth Wilson in Dior

Ruth Wilson (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Chloé Zhao in Dior

Chloé Zhao (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion in Dior

Odessa A’zion (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Camille Cottin in Dior

Camille Cottin (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Nadia Tereszkiewicz in Dior

Nadia Tereszkiewicz (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Yasmina El-Abd in Dior

Yasmina El-Abd (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Paul Kircher in Dior

Paul Kircher (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Taylor Russell and Hoyeon Jung in Dior

Taylor Russell and Hoyeon Jung (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Nadine Labaki in Dior

Nadine Labaki (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Charlotte Le Bon in Dior

Charlotte Le Bon (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Ruth Negga in Dior

Ruth Negga (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Sandra Huller in Chanel

Sandra Huller (Courtesy of Chanel)

Marion Cotillard in Chanel

Marion Cotillard (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Yuan Shanshan in Chopard Jewelry

Yuan Shanshan (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Yasmine Sabri in Chopard Jewlery

Yasmine Sabri (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)

Shuzo Ohira in Chopard Jewelry

Shuzo Ohira (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Romee Strijd in Chopard Jewelry

Romee Strijd (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Olivia Palermo in Chopard Jewelry

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

Mouni Roy in Chopard Jewlery

Mouni Roy (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Leoni Hanne in Chopard Jewelry

Leoni Hanne (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Isabelle Huppert in Chopard Jewelry

Isabelle Huppert (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Doukissa Nomikou in Chopard Jewelry

Doukissa Nomikou (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Dita Von Teese in Chopard Jewelry

Dita Von Teese (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Demi Moore in Matières Fécales and Chopard Jewelry

Demi Moore (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)

Barbara Palvin in Chopard Jewelry

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

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