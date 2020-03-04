Palm Beach’s Modern Chicsters: Meet Rebekah Greenhill

A new generation of tastemakers in Palm Beach is truly doing it all. Their passions and careers are as diverse as their personal style ethos, yet they all use fashion as a form of self-expression. Forget that outdated perception of Palm Beach style as strictly bright florals, pearls, and beach attire! Now, the fashion M.O. is less boardwalk, more catwalk. This new chic guard epitomizes modern Palm Beach style, whether in a meeting, on a flight, or at school drop-off — and, of course, at the Esplanade Palm Beach, the haute one-stop destination anchoring Worth Avenue for superb shopping, dining, and more, all just steps from the ocean. Ahead, meet the next wave of Palm Beach notables redefining the social and style scenes. Meet Rebekah Greenhill, director of sales & marketing at Greenhill Winery & Vineyards, and manager of Greenhill Stables.

How do you define Palm Beach style?

Bold, playful, tropical, happy!

How aligned is Palm Beach style with your personal aesthetic?

I grew up in Hawaii, so I love anything beachy! The style is part of me — clothes for warm weather, ocean breezes, sunshine, and relaxation.

What essentials should every Palm Beach woman have in her closet?

A shawl! You never know when those tropical showers are going to blow through and cool things off for a minute. And high-heeled sandals, ideally a wedge for comfort, for that casual-to-dressy day downtown.

Who are some of your favorite designers?

Emilio Pucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Alice + Olivia.

What do you look for when shopping for a bag?

Efficient but roomy, with pockets! A bag for on-the-go… something that will last but work for casual and dressy looks. I need to fit my cell phone, maybe a pair of socks, and extra makeup! I love a bag that can meet a variety of needs when I don’t have time to switch looks.

What is your favorite fashion era?

Right now, the future! We’re the ones creating the future, and it’s exciting to be a part of that development process, be an influencer, and see the inspiration come and blossom with current and new designers.

What was the first luxury piece you ever bought?

A Balmain jacket! It’s a classic blazer. Love it!

Who is your favorite person to go shopping with?

Probably my best friend, Cristina, because we’re camera hams and will take each other’s pictures of new clothes and new looks all day!

Who is the quintessential Palm Beach fashionista?

Maria Vazquez, Adolfo Cambiaso’s wife. She’s always dressed elegantly at every polo match. Her style is sophisticated but sexy, feminine but strong and bold. She’s not afraid to try new styles and experiment with pieces.

What is the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever received?

Dress for yourself, because confidence is the most important fashion accessory you can possibly display. I also believe in being comfortable. Wear something you can move in, be natural in, that makes you feel beautiful but not forced.

What do you love the most about Palm Beach?

The horses and polo! I play and live in Wellington, Florida. A perfect distance from downtown Palm Beach and the ocean; it really is one of the best combinations in the world.

Where is your favorite place in Palm Beach to get dressed up?

Wellington. Dressing up for Sunday polo is one of my favorite activities!

What do you love about shopping in a store versus online?

It’s nice to be able touch, feel, and try fabrics, review the quality of items. And things appear differently in person than online, so it’s great to have that perspective. You may find things you wouldn’t necessarily have chosen online!

Rebekah’s Esplanade Musts

Long-sleeved one-shoulder top, EMILIO PUCCI, $895

Women’s Ace GG floral sneakers, GUCCI, $650

Anouk envelope bag in python leather with adjustable double handle, AKRIS, $2,390

Bordi print bead-embroidered dress, EMILIO PUCCI, $3,025

100 ml perfume travel case, LOUIS VUITTON, $500

Small wallet in horsehair fabric with matching color boxcalf leather lining, AKRIS, $595

Samoa jacquard lace beach dress, EMILIO PUCCI $1,365

Square metal sunglasses, GUCCI, $650

Techno twill Riviera mini crossbody bag, EMILIO PUCCI, $715

Read the complete new issue of The Daily Palm Beach below!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.