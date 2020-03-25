What Rebecca Minkoff Bought Way too Much of Before Isolation

As part of our ongoing series, the Cabin Fever Diaries, the Daily decided to check in with designer Rebecca Minkoff to see how she and her family are coping during the coronavirus crisis.

Where are you right now?

I am out east with my family. We are keeping it low key and trying to just keep some semblance of normal. This is the opposite of normal. The entire world has gone on locked!

What are you wearing right now?

Sweats. Every day.

Has this experience taught you anything new about yourself?

I realize now that I need to get out of the house — to walk or even just to drive. I was never meant to be a stay-at-home mom.

Wha’s your theme song these days?

Does the sound of my kids count?

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

What used to be meetings are now calls, and I am on calls all day, from 9am-6pm. It feels more exhausting afterwards than I anticipated, especially while you are balancing the cooking, entertaining kids, and trying to focus on the business. By all means, I am grateful for this, but it is still a lot to juggle and maintain some normalcy.

What do you miss most about life before isolation?

Freedom, the economy, people interacting. Simple things!

What are you doing to decompress?

Wine. Wine. Wine.

How are you staying active?

Getting outside, walking, cooking, and bike rides, if the weather permits.

How have you been sleeping?

Not great. We are living through such a unique time, it’s hard to settle in lately.

And your hygiene?

Same as usual, surprisingly!

What song do you sing to make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds?

My ABC’s!

Are you using this time to work on anything special?

I wish! We are still operating the business as usual from a distance.

If you could be in isolation with anyone, who would it be and why?

The people I am already with — my family. Oprah would be an amazing add-on though!

What do you wish you had an unending supply of?

Chocolate and chips. Snacking is a bonus of having access to the kitchen throughout the day.

What did you probably buy too much of?

Potatoes for sure! I felt like they last a long time and would be a good option?

What are the last three things you Googled?

Coronavirus NYC news

Economic fallout

How to entertain your kids on quarantine

What’s the food situation like, besides all the chocolate and potatoes? Are you cooking?

I have found myself cooking all the time! Every single meal. I love to cook, It has been very therapeutic.

What was the last public thing you did before isolating?

Nothing crazy, just being at the office.

What are you most anxious about?

The economy recovering. Yes, people are very sick right now, but I am deeply worried about the recovery process for many people and their ability to even provide for their families when this is over.

What are you binge watching right now?

Anything cooking related. David Chang is my go to!

What do you want to do differently when this is all over?

Slow down, have more meaningful interactions, and make more things count.

What song would you like to sing to your neighbors from a balcony Italian style?

I don’t think I would sing anything… I have the worst voice in the world. I will leave that to the professionals who can bring joy.

