Backstage, Front Row, and On the Runway at Ralph Lauren

Cloud dancer (aka white) might be Pantone’s pick for color of the year, but Ralph Lauren is betting it all on brown. His Fall 2026 collection was comprised almost exclusively of clothes rendered in rich, earthy browns shot through with metallic embroideries and more than 50 custom materials — from tweeds to velvets to jacquards — all with a healthy dose of Lauren’s requisite glamour.

“I love the adventure of fashion,” said Lauren in the show notes. “My fall 2026 collection is inspired by that kind of renegade spirit and the confidence of the woman who will wear it in her own personal way — to tell her own story. She respects the timeless quality of things from the past but reinvents them for now. Her style is not defined by time. It’s enduring.”

As the final looks swept down the runway, the cumulative effect was immersive — a world washed in espresso, chestnut, and tobacco, glowing under the lights. What could have felt somber instead felt sensual and enveloping, like stepping into a richly appointed townhouse or slipping on a perfectly worn leather jacket. The metallic threads caught the light just enough to suggest quiet opulence, never tipping into flash.

Lauren’s woman, as described in the notes, dresses to tell her own story — honoring the past while reshaping it for the present. That sensibility was palpable in every silhouette. There was nostalgia here, certainly, but also forward motion. In betting so decisively on brown, Lauren didn’t just counter trend forecasts — he reframed the conversation. Fall 2026 suggested that true glamour isn’t about chasing the color of the moment — or, indeed, any trend at all. It’s about depth, texture, and the confidence to commit. And doing so beautifully.

