Ralph Lauren Celebrates the Summer Season at Mulford Farm

Few things can charm more than a Ralph Lauren event—particularly one held at the historic Mulford Farm in East Hampton. In the Hamptons, summer often feels like it’s over before it even began, between hectic schedules of lunches, dinners, children’s parties, and beach days. On Friday, rather than another quick stop on a crowded seasonal circuit, the iconic American brand reimagined a centuries-old landmark as the setting for a relaxed, celebratory summer luncheon.

Mulford Farm, a 17th-century English Colonial homestead tucked off Main Street in East Hampton, was restored nearly two decades ago with Ralph Lauren’s support, and is lovingly maintained in partnership with the East Hampton Historical Society. It sits alongside the picturesque Pantigo Windmill, and now stands as one of the East End’s most significant historic properties. On this overcast afternoon, the scene unfolded as if plucked from an East Coast pastoral dream. Beneath cloudy skies, guests stepped onto a lawn transformed into an open-air space merging the Hamptons’ summer ease and Lauren’s quintessential Americana style—but not before stopping in the wicker and floral filled garden to take pictures. Elsewhere on the property, guests stayed refreshed with chilled spritzes served on silver trays and iced brews from a Ralph’s Coffee truck. Smaller seating vignettes dotted the lawn with large canopy umbrellas and coffee tables, each adorned with copies of Lauren’s “Polo Beach Edition” newsletter neatly stacked beside branded fans and vases of seasonal blooms.

The barn—weathered, charming, and dating back to the 1600s—served as the day’s unofficial marketplace. Inside, guests handpicked wildflower bouquets and fresh produce from everyone’s favorite local farmstead, Amber Waves, filling Ralph Lauren–branded totes with tomatoes, zucchini, corn, herbs, and more. Ricky Lauren’s cookbook, The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History, which encourages a slower, more intentional approach to summer living, laid between bowls of fresh fruit. Finishing touches came in the form of exclusive Purple Label baseball caps, crested and embroidered with “Ralph Lauren The Hamptons.” Let’s just say the highly coveted accessory, never for sale, made its way into more than a few departing bags!

Overall, the soirée was a tableau of subtle indulgence: Polo-branded cornhole on the lawn, vintage crates filled with fresh blooms, and a curation of moments that felt as editorial as they were uncontrived. Unlike last year’s sweeping Ralph Lauren runway show in the Hamptons, this affair traded grand scale for intimacy, focusing instead on craftsmanship, connection, and place. While seated for the lunch, hosted by David Lauren, guests were served classic, summer-themed Polo Bar offerings: watermelon and feta salad, lobster rolls with shoestring fries, and chicken paillard. The day wasn’t just about showcasing the Ralph Lauren lifestyle, however; it was an expression of the designer’s enduring philosophy on legacy and stewardship. The Hamptons, with its patina of history and seasonal rhythm, has become part of that legacy, mirroring Lauren’s own brand DNA: classic, enduring, and quietly luxurious.

As the afternoon wound down, guests including Naomi Watts, Molly Gordon, Aerin Lauder, Lauren Bush Lauren, Erin Walsh, Becky Malinsky, and Lilly Sisto lingered at their seats with homemade ice cream sandwiches in hand. The scene wasn’t your typical Hamptons flash, but it resonated. In a world—and summer season—driven by a fast-paced energy, Ralph Lauren offered something far more rare: a moment to savor.