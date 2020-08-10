Chic Report

Raffia Is Having a Major Moment for Summer 2020

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Oscar de la Renta

To namecheck raffia as solely a spring summer 2020 trend would be doing it a disservice: after all, it’s rare that a beach season goes by where we don’t snap up some chic woven staples.

But beyond sandy shores and poolside cabanas, textured, natural pieces made from the tropical palm leaf really did have a runway moment this year in many guises. When one thinks of raffia, they might not instantly envision evening coats and ballgowns — but Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri made a convincing case for stylish straw clothes.

Similarly, elegant frocks and skirts rendered from this sustainable fiber were seen at the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Simone Rocha.

 

Of course, back in the real world, raffia accessories are the easiest way to work this timeless trend into your outfits.

While Jacquemus’ larger-than-life ‘Le Grande Baci’ straw tote dominated social media feeds last year, a contender—Loewe’s basket bag—has been hot on its heels. In fact, Lyst named the Insta-popular holdall as the third ‘hottest’ fashion product of Q2.

And it seems that every luxury brand is vying for a piece of the cake, with Fendi, Prada, Chloé, Celine, Stella McCartney, and Gucci all utilizing raffia elements in new updated versions of their handbag styles.

Here are some pieces making us wish it was summer all year round…

Loewe Leather-trimmed Rafia Tote, $450

Net a Porter

Jila Sandal, $288

Cult Gaia

The Ventura, $89

Lack of Color

Zimmermann Belted Linen Wide-leg Pants, $375

Ula Rafia Passport Holder, $19.95

Anthropologie

Raffia Mid Heel Pumps, $39.99

Tory Burch Home Raffia Placemats Set of 4, $218

Moda Operandi

Altuzarra Rafia Belt, $198

FWRD

The Sol Lounger, $199

Land and Sand Essentials

Gucci Floral and Leather Raffia Sandals, $750

MyTheresa

Liars & Lovers Resin Shell and Raffia Earrings, $15

ASOS

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news  and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

Daily Media: 38 moves to discuss at...

Lookbook: Gucci’s Epilogue Collection

Watch Dior’s Fall 2020 Haute Couture Film

Gucci Launches Epically Eco-Friendly Collection

Gucci Reveals 2020 Class of Changemakers Scholarships

Editor’s Pick: LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza Fragrance

10 Chic Tie-Dye Pieces to Wear at...

Dior’s Rich History on Display in Fabulous...

10 Fun Spring Nail Looks Straight From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.