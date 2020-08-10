Raffia Is Having a Major Moment for Summer 2020

To namecheck raffia as solely a spring summer 2020 trend would be doing it a disservice: after all, it’s rare that a beach season goes by where we don’t snap up some chic woven staples.
But beyond sandy shores and poolside cabanas, textured, natural pieces made from the tropical palm leaf really did have a runway moment this year in many guises. When one thinks of raffia, they might not instantly envision evening coats and ballgowns — but Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri made a convincing case for stylish straw clothes.
Similarly, elegant frocks and skirts rendered from this sustainable fiber were seen at the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Simone Rocha.
View this post on Instagram
Exploring the theme of a floral symphony, #DiorMagazine No.30 is devoted to the natural world. Drawing inspirations from ecology and the Dior family's love of flowers, the #DiorSS20 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri sets the scene for poetic photoshoots and botanical profiles, as @DiorMakeUp and timepieces bloom among beautiful bouquets and still lifes, and even the unquestionable urbanity of the #DiorSummer20 collection by @MrKimJones is given a new identity in a pastoral setting.
Of course, back in the real world, raffia accessories are the easiest way to work this timeless trend into your outfits.
While Jacquemus’ larger-than-life ‘Le Grande Baci’ straw tote dominated social media feeds last year, a contender—Loewe’s basket bag—has been hot on its heels. In fact, Lyst named the Insta-popular holdall as the third ‘hottest’ fashion product of Q2.
And it seems that every luxury brand is vying for a piece of the cake, with Fendi, Prada, Chloé, Celine, Stella McCartney, and Gucci all utilizing raffia elements in new updated versions of their handbag styles.
Here are some pieces making us wish it was summer all year round…
Loewe Leather-trimmed Rafia Tote, $450
Zimmermann Belted Linen Wide-leg Pants, $375
Ula Rafia Passport Holder, $19.95
Tory Burch Home Raffia Placemats Set of 4, $218
Gucci Floral and Leather Raffia Sandals, $750
Liars & Lovers Resin Shell and Raffia Earrings, $15
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.