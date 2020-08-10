Raffia Is Having a Major Moment for Summer 2020

To namecheck raffia as solely a spring summer 2020 trend would be doing it a disservice: after all, it’s rare that a beach season goes by where we don’t snap up some chic woven staples.

But beyond sandy shores and poolside cabanas, textured, natural pieces made from the tropical palm leaf really did have a runway moment this year in many guises. When one thinks of raffia, they might not instantly envision evening coats and ballgowns — but Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri made a convincing case for stylish straw clothes.

Similarly, elegant frocks and skirts rendered from this sustainable fiber were seen at the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Simone Rocha.

Of course, back in the real world, raffia accessories are the easiest way to work this timeless trend into your outfits.

While Jacquemus’ larger-than-life ‘Le Grande Baci’ straw tote dominated social media feeds last year, a contender—Loewe’s basket bag—has been hot on its heels. In fact, Lyst named the Insta-popular holdall as the third ‘hottest’ fashion product of Q2.

And it seems that every luxury brand is vying for a piece of the cake, with Fendi, Prada, Chloé, Celine, Stella McCartney, and Gucci all utilizing raffia elements in new updated versions of their handbag styles.

Here are some pieces making us wish it was summer all year round…

Loewe Leather-trimmed Rafia Tote, $450

Jila Sandal, $288

The Ventura, $89

Zimmermann Belted Linen Wide-leg Pants, $375

Ula Rafia Passport Holder, $19.95

Raffia Mid Heel Pumps, $39.99

Tory Burch Home Raffia Placemats Set of 4, $218

Altuzarra Rafia Belt, $198

The Sol Lounger, $199

Gucci Floral and Leather Raffia Sandals, $750

Liars & Lovers Resin Shell and Raffia Earrings, $15

