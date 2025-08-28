Radiant Summer Beauty We Love, From Must-Have Makeup To Protective Skincare

High summer has arrived! Whether you’re spending the next few weeks catching rays in the city or lounging on the beach Out East, there’s plenty of beauty essentials everyone needs in their makeup bags and beyond. From mood-boosting fragrances to soothing cleanser, radiant eyeshadows and blush, and more, discover our top selects to try before soaking up the sunshine.

Sleek lip gloss

Rhode Salty Tan peptide lip tint, $20, RhodeSkin.com

Glowing serum

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow serum, $38, Sephora.com

Soft cleanser

Silver Mirror Everyday cream cleanser, $41, SilverMirror.com

Quick-acting toner

Barefaced toning pads, $50, Barefaced.com

Protective day cream

Clarins multi-day active moisturizer, $60, Macys.com

Fast-acting foundation

Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation, $60, Dior.com

Lightweight concealer

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk hydrating and brightening concealer, $42, GiorgioArmaniBeauty-USA.com

Sun-ready SPF

Naked Sundays SPF 50 Clear Glow sun stick, $24, US.NakedSundays.com

Glam highlighter

Fwee Glitz Stone highlighter in Ruby Reborn, $20, Fwee.US.com

Radiant eyeshadow

Valentino Beauty Eye2Cheek blush and eyeshadow in Rosa Emozione, $52, Valentino-BeautyUS.com

Calming body oil

Brunel Awakening body oil, $48, BrunelBeauty.com

Soothing body lotion

Victoria’s Secret Blue Jasmine Water Lily body lotion, $23, VictoriasSecret.com

Vacay-ready mist

Philosophy Coconut Rush hair and body perfume mist, $28, UltaBeauty.com

Lush perfume

Burberry Goddess eau de parfum, $181, US.Burberry.com

