Radiant Summer Beauty We Love, From Must-Have Makeup To Protective Skincare

We've reached for these products over and over again this season

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Jasmine Tookes (Courtesy of Brunel)

High summer has arrived! Whether you’re spending the next few weeks catching rays in the city or lounging on the beach Out East, there’s plenty of beauty essentials everyone needs in their makeup bags and beyond. From mood-boosting fragrances to soothing cleanser, radiant eyeshadows and blush, and more, discover our top selects to try before soaking up the sunshine. 

Sleek lip gloss

(Courtesy of Rhode)

Rhode Salty Tan peptide lip tint, $20, RhodeSkin.com

Glowing serum 

(Courtesy of Merit)

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow serum, $38, Sephora.com

Soft cleanser 

(Courtesy of Silver Mirror)

Silver Mirror Everyday cream cleanser, $41, SilverMirror.com

Quick-acting toner 

(Courtesy of Barefaced)

Barefaced toning pads, $50, Barefaced.com

Protective day cream

(Courtesy of Macy’s)

Clarins multi-day active moisturizer, $60, Macys.com

Fast-acting foundation 

(Courtesy of Dior)

Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation, $60, Dior.com

Lightweight concealer

(Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty)

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk hydrating and brightening concealer, $42, GiorgioArmaniBeauty-USA.com

Sun-ready SPF

(Courtesy of Naked Sundays)

Naked Sundays SPF 50 Clear Glow sun stick, $24, US.NakedSundays.com

Glam highlighter

(Courtesy of Fwee)

Fwee Glitz Stone highlighter in Ruby Reborn, $20, Fwee.US.com

Radiant eyeshadow 

(Courtesy of Valentino Beauty)

Valentino Beauty Eye2Cheek blush and eyeshadow in Rosa Emozione, $52, Valentino-BeautyUS.com

Calming body oil 

(Courtesy of Brunel)

Brunel Awakening body oil, $48, BrunelBeauty.com

Soothing body lotion  

(Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

Victoria’s Secret Blue Jasmine Water Lily body lotion, $23, VictoriasSecret.com

Vacay-ready mist 

(Courtesy of Ulta Beauty)

Philosophy Coconut Rush hair and body perfume mist, $28, UltaBeauty.com

Lush perfume 

(Courtesy of Burberry)

Burberry Goddess eau de parfum, $181, US.Burberry.com

