Radiant Summer Beauty We Love, From Must-Have Makeup To Protective Skincare

High summer has arrived! Whether you’re spending the next few weeks catching rays in the city or lounging on the beach Out East, there’s plenty of beauty essentials everyone needs in their makeup bags and beyond. From mood-boosting fragrances to soothing cleanser, radiant eyeshadows and blush, and more, discover our top selects to try before soaking up the sunshine.
Sleek lip gloss
Rhode Salty Tan peptide lip tint, $20, RhodeSkin.com
Glowing serum
Merit Great Skin Instant Glow serum, $38, Sephora.com
Soft cleanser
Silver Mirror Everyday cream cleanser, $41, SilverMirror.com
Quick-acting toner
Barefaced toning pads, $50, Barefaced.com
Protective day cream
Clarins multi-day active moisturizer, $60, Macys.com
Fast-acting foundation
Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation, $60, Dior.com
Lightweight concealer
Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk hydrating and brightening concealer, $42, GiorgioArmaniBeauty-USA.com
Sun-ready SPF
Naked Sundays SPF 50 Clear Glow sun stick, $24, US.NakedSundays.com
Glam highlighter
Fwee Glitz Stone highlighter in Ruby Reborn, $20, Fwee.US.com
Radiant eyeshadow
Valentino Beauty Eye2Cheek blush and eyeshadow in Rosa Emozione, $52, Valentino-BeautyUS.com
Calming body oil
Brunel Awakening body oil, $48, BrunelBeauty.com
Soothing body lotion
Victoria’s Secret Blue Jasmine Water Lily body lotion, $23, VictoriasSecret.com
Vacay-ready mist
Philosophy Coconut Rush hair and body perfume mist, $28, UltaBeauty.com
Lush perfume
Burberry Goddess eau de parfum, $181, US.Burberry.com
