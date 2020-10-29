Pump To The Polls! Marc Jacobs And Jack Mizrahi To Judge Virtual ‘Ball’ Ahead Of The Election

The category is…fulfilling your civic duty! To build momentum and get voters out in force, designer Marc Jacobs is joining the ballroom community to put on an all-out extravaganza called Pump to the Polls.

Pose star and real life ballroom legend Jack Mizrahi will be on hosting duties for the online fundraiser and virtual ball. Jacobs, who is judging, will be joined by icons of the scene including Sinia Ailia, Sean Ebony, Keith Balenciaga, Londyn Miyaki Mugler, and Tony Revlon.

Think: the runway of the year (in celebration of the historic nomination of Senator Kamala Harris) with a grand prize of $5,000 up for grabs for whomever is ‘crowned’ the fiercest. The not-to-be-missed event will be produced by Josh Wood, Mimi Eayrs and JWP.

Things kick off on Sunday, November 1, at 7.30 PM EST and you can tune in via Facebook here. All event proceeds will benefit Destination Tomorrow, a grassroots agency and LGBTQ+ center in the Bronx and the only service center of its kind managed by black and brown trans or gender-nonconforming people.

In the meantime, gab your stilettos and sequins to get practising, and donate by texting the word PUMPED to 707070.

