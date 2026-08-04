Puck’s Lauren Sherman Outs the Creator Behind Boring Not Com

Puck’s Lauren Sherman has been threatening to unmask the person (or persons) behind the anonymous Instagram account, Boring Not Com, for a while now and it looks like she may finally have done it. And, according to her, it wasn’t even all that difficult. Especially since the account started doing sponsored posts, which come with paperwork and requisite public filings that are not so easily circumvented by a simple NDA.

According to Sherman’s research, the account seems to be owned and operated by stylist, photographer, and creative director Rasharn Agyemang, a 20-year fashion industry veteran.

“I studied fashion design at the London College of Fashion (University of the Arts London),” said Agyemang during a 2020 Interview with Fucking Young! “Whilst studying design, in 2007 I launched my own label that predominantly focused on menswear, which afforded me the opportunity to show at London Fashion Week. I was fortunate enough to have two key fashion insiders champion my work and my brand from an early stage. Nicola Formichetti who was fashion director of Dazed & Confused magazine and Simon Foxton who was fashion editor of i-D magazine, encouraged me relentlessly and gave me the freedom to develop my talents as a designer and stylist.”

Eventually, he shut down his menswear line and began assisting Foxton, then launched his own magazine Re-Bel before moving behind the camera as a photographer.

Despite some small successes, Agyemang told Fucking Young! he still felt like he was “trying to ‘make the cut.'”

In her exposé, Sherman surmises that it was likely his lack of significant industry success that fueled his desire to engage in the kind of vitriolic abyss screaming that makes Boring Not Com both so fun to follow and so important to keep anonymous. After all, Agyemang may hate the McQueen brand and everything designer Seán McGirr does, but being open about that would destroy any chance he might otherwise have (however slim) or working with any Kering-owned brand and could alienate others wary of finding themselves on his bad side.

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As much as the industry may love to talk smack about itself behind the scenes — and it does — in public, no one who values their future prospects would ever be as nakedly aggressive and sometimes pessimistic as Boring Not Com. Especially not in writing. Fashion is an industry built on image and the protection of that image is of paramount importance to the people involved.

For his part, Boring Not Com’s founder posted about why they chose to remain anonymous back in 2025, saying, “I’ve always been kind of more on the shy side. I’ll go to the odd fashion event and I’ve been to the shows and I’ve done all of that. But for me, it’s been a total different way of how I like to approach things. But I think it’s on the rise, probably because you can be an alter ego of yourself and be more honest in times when I feel like people’s voices get suppressed a lot — especially in the working environment, especially in fashion, where it relies heavily on advertising and advertisers.”

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Since Sherman’s newsletter went out, it is worth noting that Boring Not Com has uploaded a new post seemingly proclaiming themselves “the queen of media” and offering their email: [email protected]. We reached out to them for a statement and will update this article if and when we hear back.