Pucci Announces Collaboration with Japanese Designer Tomo Koizumi

Italian luxury brand Emilio Pucci has created a unique capsule collection with LVMH prize 2020 joint winner Tomo Koizumi for Spring Summer ’21.

Following the success of Koché x Pucci, the Florence-based brand has invited the rising designer—who could forget his incredible debut at NYFW with those colorful tulle gowns—to put his stamp on the house’s DNA.

The Tomo Koizumi x Pucci capsule will be revealed with a short film presented during Milan Fashion Week, on Sept. 26, alongside the main Pucci show.

Pucci stated in a release, “Tomo Koizumi…has been entrusted to interpret Pucci’s unique heritage. Tomo is a kind of magician, crossing his beautiful technique with a fanciful and dreamy vision of womanhood. In a dialogue with the Pucci creative team, he will be adding his spectacular and fun touch to this SS21 Pucci sophisticated and highly feminine collection.”

The Tokyo-based designer added that the opportunity was a “dream come true”.

“I have always desired to collaborate with a fashion house with such a rich heritage like Pucci. It has been a great pleasure to have the opportunity to get inspired by the timeless beauty of the Marquis Emilio Pucci styles and the perfect harmony of brand’s colors,” he said.

The collection will be available to purchase from March 2021.

