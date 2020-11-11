Proenza Schouler’s SS ’21 Collection Was Worth The Wait

On a gloomy, rainy Wednesday with news notifications about stricter NYC curfews lighting up our phones, Proenza Schouler’s love letter to the city landed in our inbox at just the right time. Opting to showcase their striking collection via a lookbook and a chic coffee table tome, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez made our hearts skip just a little bit faster.

First: the keepsake book. Titled Proenza Schouler New York 2020, the project was created in partnership with photographer Daniel Shea. A limited number, produced in four colorways, will be available to purchase at the brand’s Soho store or via the website. The book portrays and embodies not only the design duo’s devout Proenza Schouler woman—someone so confident and in command when it comes to her signature style—but also nods a head to the endearingly creative and passionate mood that hums through New York City. Even in the face of adversity.

Of the impetus for the project, the designers said: “During the early days of our collective, deliberate isolation, the world seemed to be moving towards an almost purely digital, and therefore ephemeral, existence. We were deprived of the material world and longer for touch, for feel, for the nuance and delicacy of the tactile world…for the feeling and physicality of objects and things. This book is a product of these feelings: a physical and lasting material document of an extraordinary moment in time, and of a collection that came to be under such unimaginable circumstances.”

As for the wares? Modeled by Binx Walton and Saskia de Brauw, the focus was on fashion that brought back a sense of playfulness—while still working within our new, relaxed dress code needs—and reminded us of the joy of physical touch. Think: soft, languid, uncomplicated; while still ascribing to the core brand codes. And sparking joy quicker than we can utter ‘Marie Kondo’—the new, pillow chain bags and quilted leather slippers. The fact that sustainable values underpin the offering (and will continue to do so) made it even more of a thumbs up moment.

See the full collection below:

