Proenza Schouler Nails The Luxury-Comfort Hybrid For Pre-Fall ’21

Building on the success of their streamlined Spring Summer ’21 offering which brought slinky knit dresses and pillowy leather bags to the fore, Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Fall rotation leans on the ideas of pragmatism and substance, luxury and comfort. In other words: the intersection of being swaddled in a blanket cape and accessorizing in crochet slip on mules but still looking like you’re ready for anything the day presents. I mean, quite literally cocooned yourself stylishly in something soothing, comfortable, and warm—isn’t that all we could ask of our clothes these days?

Design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez explained that this collection “advocates for a way of dressing that is free of unnecessary complication, while celebrating the joy of dressing up in all its tactile, material, and sensual glory, and as an antidote to the increasingly challenging times we are living in.”

The aforementioned tactility, a word that noticeably almost every designer is employing to describe their latest work, also comes to mind in form-fitting hand-knitted, macrame, and fringed dresses, as well as the tweed skirts, roomy caftans made from reclaimed cashmere, and in the textured drainpipe flares, blazers, and outerwear. Then, of course, there’s the leather. A delicious offering of pin-tucked and pleated midis and glossy jackets—and white and brown leather earrings too.

Beyond the visual strength of this collection, it’s also seeking to further cement the Proenza design codes by utilizing sustainable practices, as seen in repurposed deadstock fabrics and vintage buttons.

And just like for Spring Summer, the accessory offering will no doubt be well received: not least, the quilted Harris bag with its soft quilted leather and gold chain hardware and the natural pipe strappy thong sandals.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.